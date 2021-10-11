Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday conceded that jostling for positions in the district elections has caused chaos in the party, and threatened to act on the "rogue" elements who it said were fanning divisions.The party secretary for security Lovemore Matuke told NewsDay yesterday that the internal fights were a result of jostling for positions.Matuke on Tuesday led a politburo team to Manicaland province to meet with warring factions after a series of violent clashes which spread across the country as fighting for control of the structures took centre stage.The violence left provincial youth leader Danmore Mambondiyani injured after he was attacked by party members for allegedly backing under fire provincial chairperson Mike Madiro."It was simply just to have a feel of the ground and see for ourselves the level of contestations and how our people can work it out," Matuke said."There is demand in the party for top posts since the new dispensation. There is now zeal to hold positions and we want to have them done the correct way without causing conflict. It was a very good meeting and the groups that were giving us problems agreed that it is not the way to do it."Matuke said those fanning divisions in the party would not go unpunished."All those who will cause problems will now go under the process of disciplinary action," Matuke said."Instead of people running away from the party, they are now flocking to the party from the opposition and those in the party fighting for positions. People now want to be associated with good things, hence, the jostling."Zanu-PF has been rocked by bloody internal fights over the restructuring of its district committees.Manicaland, Midlands, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and other provinces have seen violent clashes as factions fight it out to control the lower structures.President Emmerson Mnangagwa was last month forced to suspend the provincial elections after fierce clashes rocked provinces as members fought for supremacy.Zanu-PF is reportedly divided along two factions linked to Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga though the party claims it is all united.