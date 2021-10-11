Latest News Editor's Choice


Biti assault case postponed to next week

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE State has challenged Tendai Biti's seventh application for postponement of trial in a case the MDC Alliance vice-president is accused of assaulting a Russian national, Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrate Court.

Biti had sought to postpone the matter, saying his lawyer was engaged at the High Court.

The State, represented by Michael Reza and Tafara Chirambira, opposed the postponement, saying it was a delaying tactic.

Reza phoned the Master of the High Court at around 11am for confirmation and was told that there was a meeting with Biti's lawyer Alec Muchadehama, but it ended around 9am.

He argued that the trial should proceed, accusing Muchadehama of opting to do other chores and not attending court.

Biti, who was being represented in court by Jeremiah Bhamu, told court that Muchadehama will be free on November 8, 9,10 and asked the court for postponement.

Reza, however, told the court that Biti is now playing games with the court.

"We have not been given the chance to complete this simple case of assault because of postponement. This will be a record in this country to fail to complete this case in a year's time," Reza said, adding that Biti could be represented by Bhamu since he is a capable lawyer to which Bhamu replied that he was not privy to the application.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guvuriro dismissed the application for postponement and ordered the trial to proceed.

Bhamu later recused himself saying he could not represent the accused person when his constitutional rights are being violated.

Biti, however, took to the witness stand and requested that his matter be referred to the Constitutional Court.

The matter was postponed to October 18 for continuation.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

