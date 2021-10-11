Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance supporters have launched a fundraising campaign to buy a top-of-the-range bulletproof vehicle for the party leader Nelson Chamisa.

The pledge follows this week's attack on Chamisa's convoy by over 200 Zanu-PF activists in Charumbira, Masvingo West where the opposition leader intended to meet local leaders.

Several cars were stoned while party members had to seek medical treatment from injuries sustained during the attack.

On Wednesday evening, the Go Fund Me campaign for Chamisa's new vehicle was above US$2 400. The target for the new vehicle is US$120 000.

One MDC Alliance supporter, only identified as T. Basvi, who started the Go Fund Me campaign said; "The regime wants to continue to frustrate democracy by attacking the main opposition.  The recent attacks showed that the regime wants to injure or cause serious harm to Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

"As Diaspora community of Zimbabwe and friends we want to send a clear message of solidarity by replacing Advocate Nelson Chamisa's vehicle which was destroyed during the recent attacks orchestrated by the regime in Masvingo.

"As concerned global citizens, we have come up with this initiative to raise funds for the purchase of an armour-plated vehicle as well as security apparel for his safety and security."

Meanwhile, Chamisa who is still in Masvingo province, which is also his home province,  appreciated the support he is getting from the locals.

"I am so energised by the solid support here as I continue this communities and citizens interface, a tour of rural parts of Zimbabwe.

"I had meetings in Chivi, Ngundu, Mwenezi, Chingwizi and Rutenga. Zanu-PF tried disrupting but failed. The message is #NgaapindeHakeMukomana. Thank you, Zimbabwe," Chamisa said.

Zanu-PF acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, however, defended the attack on Chamisa and his lieutenants early this week, charging the opposition leaders had provoked Zanu-PF supporters in Charumbira by forcing them to meet him.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 919 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days