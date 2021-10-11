Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

by Vimbai Chinembiri
2 hrs ago | Views
Josphat Nyika demonstrates how maggots can be crushed and mixed with ingredients like maize to reduce the cost of feeding livestock.
Dressed in a blazer and tie, Josphat Nyika isn't an archetypal farmer. The deputy headmaster, fresh from teaching at the local primary school, dons a pair of plastic gloves and scoops up a swarm of crawling black maggots.

"People think maggots or flies smell," says the 36-year-old, a tall and lean father of two in Bindura, a small valley town in northern Zimbabwe. "They don't." Convincing his wife otherwise was the first hurdle. The second was sourcing the black soldier flies he needed to launch the enterprise from neighboring South Africa.

But Nyika loves a challenge. Two years ago, he graduated with a degree in agriculture alongside teaching. When he couldn't get funding for further research into maggot farming, he plowed ahead alone. And in 2019, Nyika became the first Zimbabwean granted a license to import the fly he thinks will revolutionize farming by offering a cheaper protein for livestock.

Thousands of them now buzz in a white fishnet enclosure in his backyard. He calls it the "love cage." When they mate, the female flies lay eggs, which Nyika transfers to a separate tin container, where they hatch into maggots and feed on decaying waste. Within days, the maggots can be fed live to fish, chicken and pigs, or dried and pulverized into fodder.

"Maggots can change the feed industry and reduce costs associated with rearing livestock like poultry, a form of subsistence for many in the country," says the teacher-cum-entrepreneur, who is now known locally as VaNhunzi, or Mr. Flies.



                                                                                                                                                      Vimbai Chinembiri, GPJ Zimbabwe
Maggots crawl on Josphat Nyika's hands. They can be fed directly to chickens or mixed with poultry feed as an alternative source of protein to the more widely used, and expensive, soya bean.

Since the 1950s, livestock feed in Zimbabwe has relied on soya (also referred to as soy) for protein. But soya bean production has declined dramatically in recent years, dropping by nearly 70% from 2000 to 2015. High production costs, inefficient farming practices and inadequate infrastructure investment are to blame for the low yields and steep price of soya, according to the Zimbabwe Economic Policy Analysis and Research Unit, an independent research institute.

Maggot farming is gaining momentum as a potential alternative. While there are no precise figures, experts such as Victor Marufu from the Zimbabwe Organic and Natural Food Association say the number of maggot farmers is growing.

He believes maggots will reduce feeding costs for livestock farmers by as much as half. "Unlike soya, maggots do not need huge land size or chemicals and a lot of water," he says. "A small piece of land, flies and waste, the critical ingredient, are all one needs to begin."

Related ArticleIn Search of Sustainable Future, Farmers Embrace Tradition

In Search of Sustainable Future, Farmers Embrace Tradition

In a village just outside the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, Andre Hoffman is setting up his first maggot farm.

"Maggots are a game changer in stock feed," says the fish and chicken farmer. It costs him $3.50 to breed a bird on maggots, compared to $6.50 using soya-based feed. "In addition to maggots being an exceptionally high source of protein, the chickens also taste better," Hoffman adds.

But a lack of knowledge and innovation in the agriculture sector has slowed the uptake of maggot farming, say supporters of the shift.

Maggot farmers are not producing enough to transform the feed industry, says Matthew Nyakudya, a poultry and egg farmer in Bindura. After finding maggot feed "more effective," he has decided to set up his own production line with the help of maggot-farm pioneer Nyika.

"There's [also] still the ‘yuck' factor with maggots," says Marufu of the natural food association. "People think they are disgusting, so many are still shunning the industry."

The government could play an important role, he suggests, by educating the public about maggots and investing in their farming.

"Maggots can change the feed industry and reduce costs associated with rearing livestock like poultry, a form of subsistence for many in the country."Josphat NyikaFarmer

From the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services in Harare, research director Andrew Chamisa says the government began piloting maggot farming on a small scale late last year.

He agrees that "there are huge opportunities" in the trade but says one challenge to increasing production has been the availability of the starter black soldier fly. "There are limited reliable suppliers of the breeding colony," he says.

But some maggot entrepreneurs say the fly is available in Zimbabwe too – if you know where to look.

"Most people just don't know how to harness it," says Joseph Marova, a 25-year-old agricultural studies graduate who began farming maggots last year. "If you go to a dump site, you can find [the fly] there. I have trapped it there myself."

From a pair of containers squeezed into his family's garden, he produces 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of maggots per day during the warm summer months maggots prefer. He uses them to feed around 1,000 chickens at his suburban farm. Maintaining production during the cold season is harder, says Marova, who plans to build a greenhouse next year as a solution.



                                                                                                                                                      Vimbai Chinembiri, GPJ Zimbabwe
Joseph Marova, right, started farming maggots with his brother last year in urban Harare to feed the chickens they rear in a village on the outskirts of the capital.

Nyika is expanding his maggot business while trying to grow the wider industry too. Last year, he began teaching aspiring farmers in Zimbabwe and farther afield, with students joining online classes from South Africa and Europe.

In the United Kingdom and South Africa, maggot farming has already gained traction as a way to meet farming needs in a changing climate. Some scientists also advocate the use of maggots as food for humans, to combat global malnutrition in a future where environmental disasters and epidemics could threaten supply chains.

"We want to contribute to climate-smart agriculture," says Nyika, who hopes to find new markets for his maggots in the coming months. He points to the bottles of feed he is preparing for customers. Their labels say, "The Future Is the Fly; The Future Is Now."

Source - globalpressjournal.com

Must Read

NetOne to install 345 base stations

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

11 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 5997 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

13 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

13 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Kick ZIFA out

13 hrs ago | 781 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

13 hrs ago | 857 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

14 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

14 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

14 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

14 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

14 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

14 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

14 hrs ago | 467 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

14 hrs ago | 188 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

14 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

7 murder victims named

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

14 hrs ago | 186 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

15 hrs ago | 82 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

15 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZIFA apologises

15 hrs ago | 283 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days