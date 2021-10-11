Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Illicit dealings cost Zimbabwe $2bn annually

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has said the country is losing about $2 billion annually through illicit dealings with the private sector being the major culprits.

She was speaking on the first day of the 2021 Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) annual conference where Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda also implored the private sector to take an active role in fighting corruption and participating in the country's legislative agenda to drive the country forward.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the fact that Zacc started by investigating corruption in the public sector and Government should not be misconstrued to mean that Government is more corrupt than the private sector.

She said corruption involving tax evasion, externalisation of funds and understating figures done mostly by the private sector was a burden to the country's economy.

"The private sector is highly corrupt and as such the major culprits are from the sector. We merely started with Government because we saw that if we start with the private sector there will be an outcry. About US$6 trillion is lost globally through corrupt activities while Zimbabwe loses between $1,7 and $1,9 billion annually through illicit dealings. This is a lot of money and we really need to do something.

"It is because of corrupt activities of the private sector that we find ourselves in this situation as a country. You are not paying tax and this tax evasion is serious in Zimbabwe. Most of you call yourselves mbinga but you don't pay tax.

You are understating value on importation of goods and some inflate figures because you would have externalised funds," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

She said Zacc had established anomalies in the export of tobacco and this is among other targeted areas for investigation.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zacc's mandate is to fight corruption and theft while at the same time promoting honesty and discipline in the country.

She said since last year Zacc had submitted 180 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution and most of the cases are yet to be tried.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said there have been 12 convictions since 2019 while some immovable and movable properties including vehicles and houses have been seized.

She said Zacc had also helped the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) recover some taxes.

"We are working on an inter-agency cooperation, we need to cooperate as agencies and those of you holding onto illicit assets come forward, we can forego the criminal aspect if you come on your own," said Justic Matanda-Moyo.

She said there is a need for cooperation between the private sector, Zacc and Government if the war against corruption is to be won.

Justice Matanda-Moyo invited the private sector to work with Zacc and Government through the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, in which the sector is also included in the steering committee.

Speaking during same conference, Adv Mudenda said the country cannot prosper without its citizens changing their work ethic.

"We cannot improve our economy if our work ethic does not change. As commerce and industry you should leverage on technology and innovation hubs being established at tertiary institutions.

You can't talk about productivity if you don't embrace digitalisation, innovation and work with Parliament and the Executive," he said.

Adv Mudenda said the private sector should be part of the budget and legislative making process.

The conference which was held under the theme: "Managing disruptive change", ended yesterday.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

13 mins ago | 49 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

13 mins ago | 49 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

13 mins ago | 40 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

14 mins ago | 45 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

19 mins ago | 4 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

19 mins ago | 29 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

20 mins ago | 8 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

22 mins ago | 32 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

24 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zacc investigating officer not fit to testify'

24 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

24 mins ago | 5 Views

US$40 000 damage at Manama Hospital

24 mins ago | 4 Views

Residents resist BCC tariff hikes

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Hats off to security forces at Beitbridge Border

25 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough forex to sustain economy'

25 mins ago | 14 Views

World Vision transforms state of Lupane schools

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

NetOne to install 345 base stations

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

11 hrs ago | 563 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

12 hrs ago | 876 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

20 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days