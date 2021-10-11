Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a US$1 million fruit and vegetable processing plant in Mutoko which is expected to contribute to crop value addition for the local community in line with Vision 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1.

The plant, located at Tabudirira Vocational Training Centre, will save local farmers in transport and accommodation costs through travelling to Harare where they have been selling their produce.

In his keynote address to hundreds of local small-scale farmers, President Mnangagwa said gone are the days when people would flock to urban areas seeking a fortune and make a living.

He said there was a need to break the rural and urban divide by developing rural communities through empowerment projects.

The President said consequently, the Second Republic has developed a modern education system tailor-made to produce goods and services.

Source - The Chronicle

