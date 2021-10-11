Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zacc investigating officer not fit to testify'

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
SUSPENDED Police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza claimed in court that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission's investigating officer Eric Chacha, was not fit to testify in his corruption related trial since there was bad blood between the two.

Makodza, who is represented by lawyer Mr Tapiwa Makanza, claimed Chacha was suing him for $15 million in damages at the High Court and his testimony was not truthful.

He claimed their fall-out started after he turned a cold shoulder on Chacha when he attempted to befriend him sometime in 2020.

Makodza made the assertions during his on-going trial on allegations of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal, where Chacha is a State witness. Makodza allegedly failed to declare to his principals that he once had an love affair with Maonei Chakodza, who was offered a space on  police's piece of land when he was the Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province.

He claimed that Chacha and his wife, Constable Fortunate Dube, were claiming $15 million in damages at the High Court saying the matter was at pre-trial conference stage.

The claim, under case number HC1735/21, arose after Makodza allegedly claimed through media that Chacha's wife was engaged in suspected corruption activities with Delatfin Investments director Felix Munyaradzi where he would allegedly send money to Cst Dube through EcoCash.

Chacha acknowledged that they were claiming damages at the High Court but denied having bad blood between him and Makodza.

Chacha told the court that Makodza forged his bank statements.

"It is true that there were summons. The accused in trying to defeat or obstruct the course of justice attempted on five occasions to engage me.

"I like the accused, but I hate his habit of forging documents, that is why I sued him in my personal capacity.

"He forged my bank statements, took pictures of my house and went to publish falsehoods in public media.

"I don't hate him, but I was only doing my job," he said.

Chacha told the court that Makodza personally benefited from the farming projects that was being undertaken by his ex-lover through their company-Jerial Enterprises.

"He was getting 90 percent and police 10 percent.  It was crystal clear that accused was owning and being part of the joint venture.  No capital injected by accused into joint venture. According to the joint venture the second part was supposed to provide capital and first was to supply land."

"Investigations also established that no one went to market with accused. They established that they did not know how much was sold.

"There was no representative of the police at the market and he transferred two batches of $10 000 to the police," he said. Chacha told the court that Makodza temporarily removed himself from directorship of Jerial Enterprises, which had Chapfudza as director.

"Accused was officer commanding ZRP Mash East and in charge of all properties owned by ZRP. He acted contrary to his duties as laid out in ZRP Standing Orders Volume 1, which required him to safeguard properties of police on behalf of Commissioner General," he said.

Chacha also told the court during cross-examination that he never interviewed Chapfudza, who was offered a joint venture with police and also happen to be Makodza's ex-lover during investigations.

He said Chapfudza refused to visit his offices when he called her.

Chacha also admitted that Makodza was not part of the committee that offered Chapfudza a joint venture with police.

He, however, insisted that Makodza influenced the whole process.

The matter is expected to continue on October 25 with Chacha continuing giving his evidence.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa presided while Mrs Tendai Shonhai appeared for the State.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

13 mins ago | 49 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

13 mins ago | 49 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

13 mins ago | 40 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

13 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

19 mins ago | 4 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

19 mins ago | 28 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

20 mins ago | 8 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

22 mins ago | 32 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

24 mins ago | 5 Views

US$40 000 damage at Manama Hospital

24 mins ago | 4 Views

Residents resist BCC tariff hikes

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Hats off to security forces at Beitbridge Border

25 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough forex to sustain economy'

25 mins ago | 14 Views

World Vision transforms state of Lupane schools

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Illicit dealings cost Zimbabwe $2bn annually

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

NetOne to install 345 base stations

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

11 hrs ago | 686 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

11 hrs ago | 563 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

12 hrs ago | 876 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

20 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days