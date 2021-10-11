Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Robber waylays gold dealer

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
A 36-year-old Bulawayo man lost 65 grammes of gold and a cellphone to an armed robber who had lured him to Chegutu.

The man had been lured to Shamva by the robber only identified as Anyway Munjeyi who is still at large to buy gold.

It is alleged that Munjeyi later teamed up with two other accomplices and attacked the victim in Chegutu while he was on his way home.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

"We confirm that on October 11, 2021 a Bulawayo man lost US$60, Huawei 27 cellphone and 65 grammes of gold through robbery in Chegutu.

"The victim had been lured to Shamva by suspect, Anyway Munjeyi who is still at large to buy gold before he teamed up with two other accomplices to attack him in Chegutu on his way home to Bulawayo. Investigations are underway," he said.

The latest development comes after nearly 50 000 people have been arrested countrywide since the commencement of the operation code named, "Chikorokoza ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to machete gangs." Police have this year been conducting the operation arresting people for various illegal activities, including machete gangs and foreign currency dealings, in a move aimed at ridding the country of malcontents.

Touts, unscrupulous fuel dealers, motorists with unregistered vehicles and those found with dangerous weapons, were nabbed under various operations.

Recently the ZRP intensified operations; "No to unregistered motor vehicles," "No to touts," "No to unscrupulous fuel dealers," "No to illegal forex dealers," "No to dangerous weapons," "No to machete gangs" and "No to cross-border crimes," among other several operations.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

12 mins ago | 42 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

13 mins ago | 46 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

13 mins ago | 40 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

13 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

17 mins ago | 33 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

18 mins ago | 4 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

18 mins ago | 28 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

18 mins ago | 34 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

20 mins ago | 8 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

20 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

23 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zacc investigating officer not fit to testify'

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

23 mins ago | 5 Views

US$40 000 damage at Manama Hospital

24 mins ago | 4 Views

Residents resist BCC tariff hikes

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Hats off to security forces at Beitbridge Border

24 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough forex to sustain economy'

24 mins ago | 14 Views

World Vision transforms state of Lupane schools

24 mins ago | 8 Views

Illicit dealings cost Zimbabwe $2bn annually

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

NetOne to install 345 base stations

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

11 hrs ago | 686 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

11 hrs ago | 563 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

12 hrs ago | 711 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

12 hrs ago | 876 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

20 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days