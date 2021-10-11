Robber waylays gold dealer

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 36-year-old Bulawayo man lost 65 grammes of gold and a cellphone to an armed robber who had lured him to Chegutu.The man had been lured to Shamva by the robber only identified as Anyway Munjeyi who is still at large to buy gold.It is alleged that Munjeyi later teamed up with two other accomplices and attacked the victim in Chegutu while he was on his way home.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress."We confirm that on October 11, 2021 a Bulawayo man lost US$60, Huawei 27 cellphone and 65 grammes of gold through robbery in Chegutu."The victim had been lured to Shamva by suspect, Anyway Munjeyi who is still at large to buy gold before he teamed up with two other accomplices to attack him in Chegutu on his way home to Bulawayo. Investigations are underway," he said.The latest development comes after nearly 50 000 people have been arrested countrywide since the commencement of the operation code named, "Chikorokoza ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to machete gangs." Police have this year been conducting the operation arresting people for various illegal activities, including machete gangs and foreign currency dealings, in a move aimed at ridding the country of malcontents.Touts, unscrupulous fuel dealers, motorists with unregistered vehicles and those found with dangerous weapons, were nabbed under various operations.Recently the ZRP intensified operations; "No to unregistered motor vehicles," "No to touts," "No to unscrupulous fuel dealers," "No to illegal forex dealers," "No to dangerous weapons," "No to machete gangs" and "No to cross-border crimes," among other several operations.