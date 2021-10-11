Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs has made another addition to its technical team, roping in an Iranian national Pouria Jarrahi as fitness coach as part of a long-term project to make the club more professional.The Ninjas last week brought in Portuguese Nilton Terroso to head the technical team.Jarrahi arrived in Bulawayo yesterday and was introduced to the media by Terroso.Earlier at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, club spokesperson Thulani Sibanda said former Highlanders utility player Abraham Mbaiwa, who was appointed fitness trainer will be Jarrahi's understudy.Introducing Jarrahi, Terroso said: "He has expertise and knowledge in exercise physiology and he will also focus on player injury prevention and it's something that we look forward to put this club at the highest level possible."The Iranian said he was delighted to be in Zimbabwe."I am happy that I am here and thank you to the club and Nilton," he said.Jarrahi is a sports scientist with a bias towards physical education for which he holds a masters degree from the University of Guilan and bachelors of science degree from the University of Payame Noor in Iran, respectively.According to transfermarkt.com, Jarrahi has been attached to seven clubs in Iran as a fitness coach from 2014 until October 2020.He has a coaching qualification from the Football Association of Wales and from the Asian Football Confederation.Jarrahi is a physical performance analyser also with skills in monitoring players with GPS, new recovery methods in football, screening and prevention of injuries and conditioning and preparation of injured players.The Chiefs technical team has Mark Mathe, who will also double up as performance analyser and Farai Tawachera with Nkosiyazi Ncube as the goalkeepers' coach.The five were officially unveiled at a Press conference yesterday.Chiefs take on Chicken Inn in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 2 tie at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.