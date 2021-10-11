Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council yesterday announced a $23 billion 2022 budget, down from the initially proposed $24 billion budget, while rate increases have been revised downwards to 200% from 216%.

Council's finance and development committee chairperson councillor Tawanda Ruzive presented the budget statement in council chambers.

"Your worship in view of the foregoing, I propose that the total budget for 2022 be pegged at $23 863 515 157 broken down as follows, revenue budget $15 957 224 900 and capital budget $7 906 290 257.

"The 2022 Budget proposes to increase tariffs by varying percentages as opposed to a blanket increase as was done in the past.

"The 2022 budget increases in tariffs have been reduced to an average of 200%," Ruzive said.

He said charges such as admission fees to stadia and swimming pools, hire of council facilities, patient fees for use of an ambulance, cession fees and similar charges will also go up by 450%.

He said shop, liquor and garage licenses, while trading permits, route approval, development permits and inspection fees will also go up by 450%.

Rent for council properties will also go up by 250%, while pit sand and precast products will be increased by 626%.

"Your worship, council is mandated to deliver quality services to the residents, quality service comes at a cost, and our tariffs are now sub-economic.

"The cost of providing the services continues to go up.

"The plight of residents cannot be ignored and hence there is need to balance the level of service delivery and tariff affordability,'' he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

13 mins ago | 50 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

13 mins ago | 52 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

14 mins ago | 43 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

14 mins ago | 47 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

19 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

19 mins ago | 4 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

19 mins ago | 29 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

20 mins ago | 32 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

22 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

22 mins ago | 32 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

24 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zacc investigating officer not fit to testify'

24 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

24 mins ago | 5 Views

US$40 000 damage at Manama Hospital

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Residents resist BCC tariff hikes

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Hats off to security forces at Beitbridge Border

25 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough forex to sustain economy'

25 mins ago | 14 Views

World Vision transforms state of Lupane schools

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Illicit dealings cost Zimbabwe $2bn annually

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

NetOne to install 345 base stations

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

11 hrs ago | 563 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

12 hrs ago | 877 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

20 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6753 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days