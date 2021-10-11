Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
OVER five million Zimbabweans in urban and rural communities are food insecure due to COVID-19-induced difficulties, the World Food Programme country director Francesca Alderman said yesterday.

Alderman said this during a virtual event to commemorate this year's World Food Day, which is celebrated on October 16 every year.

This year's celebrations were held under the theme Our Actions are Our Future-Better Production, Better Nation, a Better Environment and a Better Life.

"Over five million people in both urban and rural communities will not have enough to eat; they were already vulnerable before the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be further pushed into vulnerability if we don't act decisively," Alderman said.

"Communities can be productive if we enable them with the skills and resources they require to produce food. Unless we find solutions, we will not move past the cycle of interdependence. Let's build stronger food systems through working together."

Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka, in a speech read on his behalf, urged Zimbabweans to be resilient and pursue strong food production systems to achieve zero hunger by 2030.

"Our main thrust is the development of an efficient and sustainable agricultural sector which will see increased income. Government is working efficiently and effectively in the agricultural sector to ensure a zero hunger nation by 2030."

Government claimed that since the inception of the pandemic, it put various programmes in place to ensure food security such as the promotion of small grains and maize production under the Presidential scheme.

"We need to work together and put to good use acquired indigenous information. Private and public partnerships must be strengthened to achieve zero hunger status. Our actions speak louder and together we can transform lives and make Zimbabwe greater," Masuka said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

18 mins ago | 71 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

18 mins ago | 40 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

18 mins ago | 72 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

18 mins ago | 58 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

19 mins ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

23 mins ago | 52 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

23 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

24 mins ago | 5 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

24 mins ago | 35 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

24 mins ago | 39 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

25 mins ago | 6 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

25 mins ago | 8 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

25 mins ago | 6 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

26 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

26 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

27 mins ago | 33 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

28 mins ago | 5 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

29 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zacc investigating officer not fit to testify'

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

29 mins ago | 6 Views

US$40 000 damage at Manama Hospital

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Residents resist BCC tariff hikes

29 mins ago | 5 Views

Hats off to security forces at Beitbridge Border

30 mins ago | 19 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough forex to sustain economy'

30 mins ago | 16 Views

World Vision transforms state of Lupane schools

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Illicit dealings cost Zimbabwe $2bn annually

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

10 hrs ago | 877 Views

NetOne to install 345 base stations

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

20 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days