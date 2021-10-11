Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have called on Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to allocate more resources towards devolution to ensure its full implementation in line with the Constitution.

The call was made yesterday during a 2022 national budget consultative meeting held by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance and the Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

Devolution is provided for under chapter 12 of the Constitution with section 268 of the charter providing for the establishment of provincial councils.

However, to date, there is no enabling Act to operationalise devolution despite government approving principles of the Provincial Councils and Administration (Amendment) Bill.

Analysts have said failure by government officials to implement devolution was due to fear of losing political power.

"As far as we are concerned, devolution should be the top priority of the national budget to enable its implementation. There is only one thing holding the country back from progress, and that is non-implementation of devolution," a participant, Patrick Ndlovu, said.

"Implement devolution and everything else will fall into place. Even the electoral reforms will be useless without implementing devolution."

In 2021, Ncube allocated $19,5 billion towards devolution, to be shared among the country's 10 provinces.

Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) representative Yollander Millin said the budget was not enough to cater for Bulawayo's budget.

"The 2022 budget should provide more money for devolution. The budget allocated to devolution is not enough to cover Bulawayo's budget which requires $27,4 billion. Local people should benefit more from these devolution funds. People opted for devolution and that stance must be adopted through adequate budgetary allocations," Millin said.  Other participants said there was need to allocate more money towards health, education and infrastructure development.

They said underfunding of the country's social services led to the collapse of the country's infrastructure, especially the health sector which has been hit by staff shortages.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

17 mins ago | 65 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

18 mins ago | 39 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

18 mins ago | 70 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

18 mins ago | 55 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

18 mins ago | 65 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

23 mins ago | 50 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

23 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

23 mins ago | 5 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

23 mins ago | 35 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

25 mins ago | 8 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

25 mins ago | 6 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

26 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

27 mins ago | 33 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

28 mins ago | 5 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

28 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zacc investigating officer not fit to testify'

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commissions fruit and vegetable processing plant

29 mins ago | 6 Views

US$40 000 damage at Manama Hospital

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Residents resist BCC tariff hikes

29 mins ago | 5 Views

Hats off to security forces at Beitbridge Border

29 mins ago | 19 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough forex to sustain economy'

30 mins ago | 16 Views

World Vision transforms state of Lupane schools

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Illicit dealings cost Zimbabwe $2bn annually

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Cops who bashed Zanu-PF supporters remanded in custody

10 hrs ago | 877 Views

NetOne to install 345 base stations

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Can Caterpillars Save Us?

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Entrepreneurs Betting on Maggots

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

Who remembers Ben Kofi?

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

Magistrate savages Biti's lawyer

12 hrs ago | 879 Views

18 cops in court for assaulting ZANU PF officials

20 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days