Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party is rallying its members and stakeholders to provide financial resources and other items towards its forthcoming annual conference slated for this month in Mashonaland Central.This is despite that the ruling party's top brass will attend the conference physically, while the rest of the delegates will follow the proceedings virtually from their respective provinces due to COVID-19 restrictions.The party conference this year will be held under the theme Growing and Modernising the Economy towards Vision 2030.Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo and his Matabeleland South counterpart Never Khanye told NewsDay that they were mobilising US$50 000 and $5 million respectively for successfully holding of their provincial conferences ahead of the national indaba."The preparations are going on well and we are currently busy with fundraising activities. Our budget is $5 million, which will cater for accommodation and other needs for our delegates," Khanye said."Our members have also made varying contributions depending on their ranks in the party, and it is those contributions that will enable us to raise enough to meet food requirements for our delegates."Khanye said provincial members made contributions of US$20 each and US$100 for MPs, or its equivalent in local currency, while there was no ceiling for politburo members as "they will donate what they have."Recent reports revealed that Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara has already donated 15 000kg of mealie-meal, 3 000kg of rice and 4 000 loaves of bread towards the conference.Previous conferences have been characterised by pomp and fanfare as Zanu-PF delegates enjoy three-course meals.Meanwhile, tension has gripped the party's restructuring exercise in Manicaland ahead of the Mutare district elections slated for this week.Out of eight districts in Manicaland, Mutare urban remains the only one yet to complete its restructuring exercise and district elections.Yesterday, 64 district co-ordinating committee (DCC) members from Masvingo province descended on Manicaland to conduct the elections.NewsDay visited Courthauld Theatre in Mutare yesterday where chairpersons from the party districts were gathered at the venue. Sources said they were being briefed on the restructuring exercise in districts. Zanu-PF Mutare DCC chairperson Binali Yard confirmed the meeting.Last Sunday, the party was rocked by chaos in Mutare, which resulted in the assault of DCC secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani by a rival faction, and the arrest of 20 party members.They were demonstrating against Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Mike Madiro who they accused of imposing candidates in the just-ended district elections.A team of politburo members led by the party's secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke has visited Mutare on a fact-finding mission over infighting in Manicaland province.