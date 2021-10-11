Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A man from Cowdray Park suburb is reportedly living in fear of being poisoned and killed by his wife who assaults him when he asks her why she brings her lovers home.Masala Zikhali is a troubled man because his wife of six years allegedly brings different lovers to their home and sleeps with them in another room. When Masala questions his wife, Sithandekile Lunga, on why she disrespects him and demeans him, she reportedly gets violent and bashes him with fists.As if that is not enough, she would lock him out of the house and threaten to poison him or kill him. Masala has asked her to vacate his house, but she has stood her ground, saying she would not leave until she kills him and thereafter inherit the house.Seeing that he was staring death, Masala approached Western Commonage Civil Court, where he sought a protection order against his violent wife.In his founding affidavit he said: "I have been married to Sithandekile Lunga for six years.The problem with her is that she is very violent as she physically assaults me whenever we are involved in an argument and would insult me while threatening to poison me so that she would inherit my house that I suffered to buy."She even has the guts to bring her boyfriends to my house and sleeps with them in one of the rooms. This has caused me emotional stress.At times when I come home during the night she would refuse to open the door for me because she would be sleeping with her lover. Therefore I'm applying for a protection order against her."The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Masala a protection order and ordered Lunga not to physically, verbally and emotionally abuse her husband.