Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLITICAL violence that reared its ugly head again on Monday in Masvingo against main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (pictured) and his entourage could be a precursor to what Zanu-PF is prepared to do to stay in power ahead of the 2023 general election, analysts have said.

Disturbing video footage of a group of about 200 Zanu-PF placard-wielding supporters denouncing Chamisa for the sanctions imposed on the country by the West followed by damaged vehicles and injured opposition supporters is a worrying sign in a polarised political climate.

Zimbabwe has a bloody history of violent elections. Politicsl parties such as PF Zapu and the Edgar Tekere-led Zimbabwe Unity Movement have borne the brunt of Zanu-PF violence, just like the MDC which has been on the receiving end of state-sponsored violent since 2000.

Monday's events, while unfortunate, are not surprising as Zimbabwe's political arena has once again failed to show tolerance of divergent views.

The MDC has been on the receiving end of brute force from Zanu-PF, with 2008 being the peak of politically motivated violence in Zimbabwe where some opposition supporters were killed, maimed, raped and tortured, while others were abducted after the founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai outpolled the then president Robert Mugabe in the first round of the presidential elections, but failed to garner enough votes to oust the strongman, amid rigging claims.

Video footage showing Zanu-PF foot soldiers blocking Chamisa and his entourage shows that the ruling party has gone for broke in its bid to prevent the opposition from charming rural voters. Chamisa's entourage was stoned, resulting in people being injured, while vehicles were damaged.

While the MDC Alliance is looking to garner six million votes, the bulk of which are rural votes, Zanu-PF-contrived tension in rural areas will make it difficult for the party to achieve this feat.

"The reason why we have blocked the road is that we heard about Chamisa's coming. We do not want him. He is not allowed to enter Masvingo West or the Charumbira area," a Zanu-PF activist said to a cheering mob.

The deliberate ploy to block the opposition from engaging communities is likely to play out when campaigning begins ahead of 2023.

While this is happening, Zanu-PF has unlimited access to the rural areas, with traditional leaders already on the campaign trail, using food aid as bait. Zanu-PF has also completed its restructuring exercise at grassroots level despite stopping the opposition from holding meetings under the guise of enforcing Covid-19 restrictions.

In familiar fashion, Zanu-PF denied responsibility fir the violence, saying Chamisa wanted to impose himself on an unwilling crowd.

Zanu-PF national acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the violent scenes were stage managed and meant to tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image ahead of the Cop Meeting in Glasgow in November.

But political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said: "This has been a tendency of Zanu-PF to use violence ahead of an election. Before the coup, the military was used in the rural areas. The question is whether the military is still in the community."

Mandaza said although politically motivated violence was not widespread, Masvingo scenes were an ad hoc response to an opposition largely viewed as a threat ahead of 2023.

"Chamisa is still a threat," Mandaza said, adding that the MDC Alliance, despite its unforced errors, had been emboldened by recent assaults against the party by former party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora who ordered wholesale parliamentary recalls. What has emboldened Chamisa is that Mnangagwa is unelectable," Mandaza said.

Mandaza said what happened in Masvingo could be a reflection of factional fights where, "some factions are out to embarrass Mnangagwa."

"It would be interesting to see what happens in other provinces. Depends on how coordinated it is across the provinces," he said.

Chamisa says attacks on his party by Zanu-PF supporters and activists during his visit to Masvingo province show "the last kicks of a dying and going horse", as Mnangagwa faces electoral defeat in 2023.

"Mnangagwa knows the truth: We can defeat him in elections anytime anywhere, whether in Masvingo, across Zimbabwe, on the mountains, over the seas, during the day, night, in space or on another planet. So long as the elections are free and fair, we win big time. He has no chance," he said.

Political analyst Stephen Chan said while it is too early to predict what could happen in 2023, Zanu-PF will have to employ other sophisticated tactics to prevent the opposition from mobilising in the rural areas.

"Nelson Chamisa had targeted the rural areas for a fresh electoral drive and this visit was part of this. The violence was clearly clumsy and of course was filmed — so there is no denying it took place. It is far too early to predict what tactics Zanu-PF might use in 2023, but they will have to be a lot more sophisticated than what evidently happened in Masvingo," he said.


Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

Man dumped in court for failing to provide food and rent

15 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Jilted man torments ex-lover

15 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Death threats as daughter accuses mum of witchcraft

15 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Wife brings lovers home, bashes hubby for objecting

15 hrs ago | 3475 Views

'Love for women got me behind bars'

15 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Guns drawn out in Bulawayo politics brawl

15 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims more attacks

16 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Congestion locks up Beitbridge

16 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Zanu-PF fundraises for national conference

16 hrs ago | 318 Views

D-Day for unjabbed civil servants

16 hrs ago | 1630 Views

'Harare contribution to GDP'

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF neglecting cadres, says Clive Malunga

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Police bust sexual perverts syndicate

16 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Farm & City boss arrested for forex exchange manipulation

16 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Matebeleland stakeholders forge alliance ahead of 2023 polls

16 hrs ago | 708 Views

Bulawayo demands improved funding for devolution

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

Govt to address ballooning housing backlog

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Over 5m Zimbabweans food insecure, claims WFP

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

BCC announces revised 200% budget increase

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Industry in fresh push for bailout

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs bring in more foreign flavour

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa corrupt and totally ignorant, says Steve Hanke

16 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls Martin Dinha a 'thief'

16 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa clarifies 'demotion' of Cain Mathema

16 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Work on Beitbridge - Bulawayo highway begins

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed in SA over R10m abalone deal

16 hrs ago | 332 Views

Robber waylays gold dealer

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Third Eurasian Women's Forum in Russia

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute

16 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mthuli Ncube signals soft stance towards crypto-currencies

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

16 hrs ago | 313 Views

Prison escapee jailed for 4 years

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

Forex auction revitalises economy, claims RBZ

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gay syndicate targets schoolboys

16 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days