Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FACTIONAL violence in Zanu-PF has turned physical in the Midlands province, with senior officials exchanging blows in public last weekend in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's troubled citadel.Preparations for the party's congress next year, which are preceded by restructuring and elections from grassroots level, have been problematic and marred with intimidation and violence as a faction aligned to State Security minister Owen "Mudha" Ncube and incumbent chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube battle for party leadership.Both factions claim loyalty to Mnangagwa.Zanu-PF Gweru district secretary for adminstration Slemani Kwidini was allegedly "heavily assaulted" by central committee member Wellington Magura at a restaurant in the Midlands capital on Saturday.Kwidini is rallying behind Mudha Ncube while Magura is in the faction backing Mackenzie Ncube.The matter has since been reported at Gweru Central Police station under CR number 88/10/2021 although none of the people involved are yet to appear in court.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko would neither deny nor confirm receiving such a report, saying police usually issue Press releases on fresh cases."Usually we issue Press releases when it is sought on fresh cases. For old stories we encourage journalists to take stories from the courts. There will obviously be (new) developments from the time of the reports," Mahoko said.Further investigations by this publication however showed that the matter is not yet before the courts.Contacted for comment, Kwidini confirmed reporting the alleged assault at Gweru Central Police station.The fist fight occurred at Milan entertainment joint.Magura did not respond to questions sent to him via WhatsApp, although the messages had been delivered to his mobile number.But two letters signed by two Milan directors, one Richard Murombedzi and Taleeb Mohamed and addressed to provincial party chairperson Mckenzie Ncube and Kwidini respectively, revealed the banning for three months of those involved in the scuffle at the restaurant."l look forward to meeting and demonstrating actions that took place that night (last weekend) with party officials that were witness to these events. Attached is our official letter barring from entry party cadres (involved in the scuffle)," part of the letter addressed to Ncube read.Mackenzie Ncube, however, did not respond to enquires sent to him over the matter.A letter sent to Kwidini reads: "This has left us with no option but to inform you as an individual and your accomplices Mr Dominic and Mr Jassi. We do not condone such behaviour totally and your friends as such are not welcome on these premises for a period of three months. We feel the actions of this group have self-interests totally against the HE (Mnangagwa) mantra of Vision 2030, which we support," the Milan management officials wrote.According to party officials, Mackenzie Ncube has the backing of minister in the President's office Joram Gumbo while Mudha Ncube's allies include prominent figures like Local Government minister July Moyo."These fights are largely sparked by factional struggles," a party insider said.