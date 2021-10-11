Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Farai Jere acquitted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has discharged and acquitted Helcraw Electrical businessman Farai Jere, who was facing fraud charges involving the procurement of smart meters valued at US$3,5 million.

Jere, a soccer administrator, was being charged for defrauding the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) together with the power utility's employers Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo.

The trio was discharged at the close of the State's case.

In her ruling Gofa evidence submitted by the state failed to establish the offence charged.

"The State did not prove anything from the UK to show that there was no manufacturing plant," she said.

Gofa further ruled that the State also failed to prove the misrepresentation through its witnesses.

"The evidence by the state was manifestly unreliable. The engineers who came during trial supported the defence of the accused," Gofa ruled.

She went saying that the State witnesses who came testified as defence witnesses.

During the trial, two-state witnesses Roderick Chikwira and police investigating officer Themba Musekiwa were the last to testify in a trial that started early this year.

Chikwira, who was the ZETDC loss control officer during the time the meters were procured, told the court that the only issue with the accused persons was that they went for a Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) in England instead of India where there is a factory for Secure Meters company.

Jere's lawyer Lewis Uriri told Chikwira that his client's contract had asked him to do the FAT tests in England and not in India.

Chikwira also told the court the FAT report produced by the trio was fake, but however, claimed that he was not qualified to rate the report since he was not an engineer.

"I cannot interpret some of the engineering documents. I am an accountant. But what I can say is that there was no manufacturing industry in the UK, but in India," Chikwira said.

Jere, however, said Chikwira was not a credible witness since he failed to interpret what was on the report written by ZETDC engineers.

Mushoriwa also told the court that what he was saying in court was his opinion since most of the issues he investigated were from the witnesses.

He said the issue of travelling to England instead of India was a result of a meeting that was approved by ZETDC.

The investigation officer, however, failed to explain the prejudice suffered by ZETDC, but only said there were some pre-paid meters that were dysfunctional.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu PF attacks on MDC will galvanise and blind supporters to Wizard of Oz Scarecrow trickery

51 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF official bashed, hospitalized for dumping Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mwazha succession disputes resolved

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Contaminated Ceres apple juice recalled from Zimbabwe shop shelves

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa acquiring more public debt to fund second term bid

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants 'fired'

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Teacher arrested for brutal student assault

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

US$2m for displaced Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn tussle for top spot

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Workers want better salaries, not WiFi'

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi dies

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Marry ruling deferred to Monday

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MPs lament paltry ECD budget

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

High Court frees land developer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SA acts on Beitbridge congestion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga invites private sector to partner Govt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust students worry over lost results

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's female rand millionaires

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Loga can't take all the blame, players must introspect

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF deputy mayor sworn in

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UN global transport conference

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Civil servants' vaccination deadline ends

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

US$2bn allocated at forex auctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

12 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

12 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

12 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

12 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

12 hrs ago | 860 Views

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

14 hrs ago | 681 Views

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

15 hrs ago | 997 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days