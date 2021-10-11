Latest News Editor's Choice


Civil servants' vaccination deadline ends

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE deadline by which civil servants should have been vaccinated against Covid-19 lapsed yesterday, with those refusing to be inoculated facing disciplinary action and termination of contracts.

Last month, the Government said civil servants who would not have been vaccinated by October 15 would be barred from the workplace.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) said civil servants' salaries would now be determined by the number of days they report for work, hence attendance registers will be used to process salaries.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the Government was happy with civil servant's response to the vaccination call, but did not give figures.

"We are happy about the progress with regards to vaccination. I cannot say how many have been vaccinated but I want to commend all those that have been vaccinated.

"Those that do not want to be vaccinated cannot continue working for Government and I want to believe the number is very small," he said.

Prof Mavima however, said those who had genuine challenges would be given time to be vaccinated even after the deadline.

"We will soon take stock as to what numbers have been vaccinated and also ensure that those that have not been vaccinated for various reasons are assisted," he said.

In a letter addressed to all provincial medical directors and chief executive officers of central hospitals, the Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary, Dr Jasper Chimedza said Statutory Instrument 234 of 2021 underscores that members who remain unvaccinated shall not be allowed to report for duty.

He said the grace period to allow those who have not been vaccinated had lapsed.

"Please note that members who fail to produce vaccination certificates shall not be allowed to report for duty in an endeavour to implement the Government's thrust to minimise the spread and effect of the novel Covid-19 virus.

"Those who will not attend to their daily duties due to non-compliance shall be deemed absent from work and consequential action shall be taken," he said.

Dr Chimedza said workers with valid reasons for not being vaccinated should address their concerns to their respective heads of department for onward submission to him.

He said heads of department will be required to give weekly updates every Friday on the strength of staff within their jurisdictions.

Source - The Herald

