Mnangagwa addresses UN global transport conference

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A vibrant transport sector is key to enabling economic growth to attain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to meet the demands of the Paris agreement on climate change, President Mnangagwa has said.

With the global community slowly adjusting to the new normal within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic; President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who virtually addressed the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference being hosted by China, said there is need for innovation that provides for the use of clean technology.

"In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the efficacy and safety of vaccines is critically tied to its storage, handling and transportation.

The sector is thus a necessary enabler for achieving sustainable development. Efficient and clean technology and innovation of the transport sector is now urgent and imperative. Investment into new sustainable transport infrastructure and networks must take into account resilience to climate change impacts, other present challenges as well as natural and economic shocks in line with the Paris agreement," he said.

In line with the United Nations' vision of leaving no one behind; President Mnangagwa said sustainable solutions to the transport sector would allow Africa to achieve greater connectivity and integration.

"Sustainable transport solutions are indeed key to leaving no one and no place behind; securing economic prosperity enabling access to services and protecting the environment.

"I wish to express my profound appreciation to our host President Xi Jinping and the government of the people's republic of China for embarking on the transformative belt and road initiative.

"This visionary initiative is pushing forward Africa's ambition to achieve connectivity and integration through infrastructure expansion. Leveraging on its geo-strategic location, Zimbabwe provides a road and rail North-South corridor into the SADC region. As such my Government is undertaking various projects towards transport and transit infrastructure development, regional connectivity and trade facilitation," he said.

With Zimbabwe moving with speed to have world class aviation infrastructure and services, President Mnangagwa stressed the need for international support and strong partnerships for efficient and sustainable transport systems.

Source - The Herald

