Zanu-PF deputy mayor sworn in

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka was yesterday sworn in as Chitungwiza deputy mayor at a colourful ceremony that was snubbed by opposition councillors.He replaces Musa Mukweza who was recalled by the MDC-Alliance.Clr Mutimbanyoka took the oath of office before Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona promising to make the town great again."I am glad to have been sworn in as the deputy mayor at a programme that was well attended without any glitches. I want to thank the people for having faith in me."Having bestowed all the trust in me I will do everything possible to make sure that the inhabitants of Chitungwiza are accorded the best in terms of service delivery," he said.Clr Mutimbanyoka said his focus was only on delivering, serving the people and to make Chitungwiza great again."My team and I are going to work tirelessly in making sure that things happen in Chitungwiza."The culture of doing business at the council should change in a positive way such that our people will appreciate and feel compelled to pay the bills knowing fully well that the hard earned money is going towards service delivery," he said.The deputy mayor also pledged to work harmoniously with everyone willing and interested to make sure that the town changes for the better."We are here to serve and work for the people. Failure, we should be held accountable. I thank residents for the support they are rendering to us as the councillors."We need to just work together as a team, as a team we are definitely going to win," he said.Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo appointed Clr Mutimbanyoka saying the council had failed to do so, or had neglected to appoint a deputy mayor in terms of Section 104 of the Urban Councils Act.With the lack of action by the council, with an MDC majority, the minister was then responsible for the appointment."In terms Section 104 of the Urban Council's Act I hereby appoint Kiven Mutimbanyoka ward 13 councillor as the deputy mayor for Chitungwiza Municipality with immediate effect," he said.