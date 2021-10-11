Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF deputy mayor sworn in

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka was yesterday sworn in as Chitungwiza deputy mayor at a colourful ceremony that was snubbed by opposition councillors.

He replaces Musa Mukweza who was recalled by the MDC-Alliance.

Clr Mutimbanyoka took the oath of office before Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona promising to make the town great again.

"I am glad to have been sworn in as the deputy mayor at a programme that was well attended without any glitches. I want to thank the people for having faith in me.

"Having bestowed all the trust in me I will do everything possible to make sure that the inhabitants of Chitungwiza are accorded the best in terms of service delivery," he said.

Clr Mutimbanyoka said his focus was only on delivering, serving the people and to make Chitungwiza great again.

"My team and I are going to work tirelessly in making sure that things happen in Chitungwiza.

"The culture of doing business at the council should change in a positive way such that our people will appreciate and feel compelled to pay the bills knowing fully well that the hard earned money is going towards service delivery," he said.

The deputy mayor also pledged to work harmoniously with everyone willing and interested to make sure that the town changes for the better.

"We are here to serve and work for the people. Failure, we should be held accountable. I thank residents for the support they are rendering to us as the councillors.

"We need to just work together as a team, as a team we are definitely going to win," he said.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo appointed Clr Mutimbanyoka saying the council had failed to do so, or had neglected to appoint a deputy mayor in terms of Section 104 of the Urban Councils Act.

With the lack of action by the council, with an MDC majority, the minister was then responsible for the appointment.

"In terms Section 104 of the Urban Council's Act I hereby appoint Kiven Mutimbanyoka ward 13 councillor as the deputy mayor for Chitungwiza Municipality with immediate effect," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu PF attacks on MDC will galvanise and blind supporters to Wizard of Oz Scarecrow trickery

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF official bashed, hospitalized for dumping Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mwazha succession disputes resolved

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Contaminated Ceres apple juice recalled from Zimbabwe shop shelves

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa acquiring more public debt to fund second term bid

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants 'fired'

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Teacher arrested for brutal student assault

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

US$2m for displaced Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn tussle for top spot

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Workers want better salaries, not WiFi'

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi dies

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Marry ruling deferred to Monday

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MPs lament paltry ECD budget

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

High Court frees land developer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SA acts on Beitbridge congestion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga invites private sector to partner Govt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust students worry over lost results

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's female rand millionaires

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Loga can't take all the blame, players must introspect

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UN global transport conference

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Civil servants' vaccination deadline ends

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

US$2bn allocated at forex auctions

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Farai Jere acquitted

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

12 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

12 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

12 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

12 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

14 hrs ago | 681 Views

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

15 hrs ago | 996 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days