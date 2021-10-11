Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gift Mabhaudhi dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOR years, Gift "The Praying Mantis" Mabhaudhi's voice captivated radio audiences, especially Christians who followed former Radio 2, now Radio Zimbabwe's gospel programmes until 2004 when an unfortunate incident silenced his voice.

But that passionate voice is silent for good.

The man synonymous with the high-pitched and piercing voice that drew thousands of listeners to Sunday service and morning prayers died yesterday morning. He was 68.

His son, Rowdy, confirmed that on Twitter.

"My father Mufundisi Mabaudhi, most of you know him from radio programmes, Zvidzidzo Zvebhaiberi, ChiKritsu neTsika, Sunday Morning Service. He is no more. I'm not okay!"

Another relative, Issued, speaking from Mabhaudhi's rural home in Chiware, Rusape in Manicaland, said: "Yes I can confirm his death."

The church in Zimbabwe also joined in mourning the influential preacher.

Bishop Eric Ruwona of the Anglican Church in Manicaland and Zimbabwe Council of Churches vice-president described Mabhaudhi as a pioneer of Christian radio broadcasting.

"His death is a sad loss to the Church of God," he said.

ZCC secretary general Kenneth Mtata said Mabhaudhi was a highly celebrated indigenous clergyman whose contribution changed and made the Christian message accessible to ordinary people.

"He translated some difficult theological concepts into ways that could be identified by the ordinary people. In this regard, he was a highly respected organic intellectual as far as theology and the church education was concerned," Mtata said.

Tehillar Christian Network Reverend Sam Malunga described Mabhaudhi's death as untimely calling him a historic contributor to Christian broadcasting development in Zimbabwe.

Mabhaudhi, then a pastor in the Dutch Reformed Church, turned the programme Zvidzodzo zveBhaibheri into a signature programme every Sunday on the then ZBC Radio 2.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu PF attacks on MDC will galvanise and blind supporters to Wizard of Oz Scarecrow trickery

50 mins ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF official bashed, hospitalized for dumping Chamisa

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Mwazha succession disputes resolved

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Contaminated Ceres apple juice recalled from Zimbabwe shop shelves

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa acquiring more public debt to fund second term bid

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants 'fired'

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Teacher arrested for brutal student assault

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

US$2m for displaced Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn tussle for top spot

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Workers want better salaries, not WiFi'

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Marry ruling deferred to Monday

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MPs lament paltry ECD budget

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

High Court frees land developer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SA acts on Beitbridge congestion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga invites private sector to partner Govt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust students worry over lost results

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's female rand millionaires

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Loga can't take all the blame, players must introspect

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF deputy mayor sworn in

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UN global transport conference

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Civil servants' vaccination deadline ends

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

US$2bn allocated at forex auctions

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Farai Jere acquitted

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

12 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

12 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

12 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

14 hrs ago | 680 Views

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

15 hrs ago | 994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days