Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Workers want better salaries, not WiFi'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HEALTH professionals yesterday scoffed at government's offer to stop mass resignations through the provision of non-monetary incentives such as WiFi and loans, saying their employer was focusing on trivialities which will not solve the brain drain problem dedevilling the health sector.

On Tuesday, during a post-Cabinet briefing, government said the country was experiencing massive brain drain in the health sector and would offer non-monetary incentives to abate the situation.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said an inter-ministerial committee identified measures to accelerate provision of non-monetary incentives such as staff accommodation, transport, vehicle loans, provision of meals and WiFi facilities.

Zimbabwe Senior Doctors Association president Shingai Nyaguse accused government of ignoring the salary issue, which he said was the real problem which was causing the brain drain.

"We remain concerned with suggestions that WiFi and canteens are incentives that will resolve the ongoing challenges," Nyaguse tweeted on Thursday.

"The employer has been ignoring the elephants in the room, which includes issues of fair and commensurate remuneration, an enabling, conducive working environment and medical insurance for healthcare workers. The lack of consultative dialogue is glaring."

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enoch Dongo said: "It's the employer's responsibility to give Wi-Fi and canteen at workplaces as a courtesy, not allowance or incentive.

"The government offer was not supposed to be publicised since it's their responsibly to do that. It is obvious the so-called incentive will not stop nurses from going outside the country whatsoever."

Dongo said what health professionals want is a living wage and improvement of the working environment.

"Nurses do not take their children to school through WiFi or getting sadza at work," Dongo said.

Doctors and nurses have gone on strike on several occasions since 2017 to pressure government to review their salaries, but their employer has been employing military tactics to force them back to work.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu PF attacks on MDC will galvanise and blind supporters to Wizard of Oz Scarecrow trickery

49 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF official bashed, hospitalized for dumping Chamisa

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Mwazha succession disputes resolved

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Contaminated Ceres apple juice recalled from Zimbabwe shop shelves

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa acquiring more public debt to fund second term bid

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants 'fired'

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Teacher arrested for brutal student assault

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

US$2m for displaced Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn tussle for top spot

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi dies

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Marry ruling deferred to Monday

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MPs lament paltry ECD budget

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

High Court frees land developer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SA acts on Beitbridge congestion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga invites private sector to partner Govt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust students worry over lost results

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's female rand millionaires

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Loga can't take all the blame, players must introspect

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF deputy mayor sworn in

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UN global transport conference

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Civil servants' vaccination deadline ends

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

US$2bn allocated at forex auctions

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Farai Jere acquitted

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

12 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

12 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

12 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

14 hrs ago | 680 Views

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

15 hrs ago | 994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days