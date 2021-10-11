Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Contaminated Ceres apple juice recalled from Zimbabwe shop shelves

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Pioneer Foods is recalling certain apple juice products sold under its Ceres brand in a number of countries within the COMESA Free Trade Area including Zimbabwe, the DRC, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Malawi and Zambia.

The apple juice products have been found to contain elevated levels of patulin, a potent fungal toxin that occurs in damaged and rotten fruits and fruit juice made from poor quality fruits.

Pioneer Foods CEO Tertius Carstens said on Friday: "The health and wellbeing of our consumers is of absolute importance to us, and hence when we identified the potential of a food safety issue, following in-house standard testing and engagement with one of our local suppliers, we immediately launched an internal investigation into all our 100% apple juice products.

"The investigation to date has confirmed that a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to us contained elevated levels of patulin. Based on these results, the company took the decision to launch the recall."

He said the recall was based on the presence of patulin exceeding 50 parts per billion (microgram/kg), which is the regulatory threshold.

"We have taken the decision, as a precautionary measure and with the interests of our consumers at heart, to launch a recall of products produced from the apple juice concentrate batch in question. This recall only affects a limited number of apple juice products. All other Ceres products remain safe for consumption."

Pioneer Foods said it had engaged South African regulatory authorities, as well as various African regulatory bodies including COMESA and various country-specific regulators.

On Wednesday, October 13, the SA National Consumer Commission announced it is launching an investigation into the South African supplier of the apple juice concentrate.

Pioneer Foods said the affected products distributed within Kenya and Mauritius had all been isolated by the respective distributors in those countries and will not be released to retail stores.

The following Ceres 100% Apple Juice SKUs sold outside of South Africa are affected, with the relevant batch and production codes below.



Source - ZimLive

Must Read

Zanu PF attacks on MDC will galvanise and blind supporters to Wizard of Oz Scarecrow trickery

49 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF official bashed, hospitalized for dumping Chamisa

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Mwazha succession disputes resolved

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa acquiring more public debt to fund second term bid

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants 'fired'

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Teacher arrested for brutal student assault

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

US$2m for displaced Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn tussle for top spot

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Workers want better salaries, not WiFi'

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi dies

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Marry ruling deferred to Monday

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MPs lament paltry ECD budget

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

High Court frees land developer

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

SA acts on Beitbridge congestion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga invites private sector to partner Govt

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust students worry over lost results

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's female rand millionaires

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Loga can't take all the blame, players must introspect

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF deputy mayor sworn in

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UN global transport conference

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Civil servants' vaccination deadline ends

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

US$2bn allocated at forex auctions

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Farai Jere acquitted

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF revives Chamisa's popularity?

12 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Chamisa gives Mnangagwa sleepless nights

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands leaders in bruising fist fight

12 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimdollar plunges into death spiral

12 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Red flag raised on US$85m traffic interchange project

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Panic-stricken Zanu-PF unleashes terror

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo City Council to pipe pre-paid gas to homes

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

US plotting to discredit Chinese investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Fresh turmoil rocks Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe to lose out on loans

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Govt will keep digging in on currency

12 hrs ago | 97 Views

Govt, business stalemate rages

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ramaphosa betrays SA war vets

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa's ignorance on economics: Mthuli Ncube his best Boss ever

14 hrs ago | 679 Views

Stanbic Bank donates matresses, blankets and pillows for children's home

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence in Masvingo makes Chamisa a hero

15 hrs ago | 994 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days