Man seeks court protection from violent lover

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
A MAN from New Lobengula in Bulawayo has approached the courts seeking a protection order against his girlfriend who is in the habit of visiting and  beating him up in the presence of his children.

Mr Thulani Moyo, a father of three in his application heard by West Commonage magistrate Mrs Tracy Dube said he was living in fear of Fungai Nduri.

Mr Moyo said Nduri regularly visits his home where she beats him up in front of his children.

Mr Moyo said Nduri was in the habit of also harassing anyone she finds at his   house including his children whom she would be  accusing of hiding their father from her.

It was heard that Nduri's behaviour started when she discovered that Mr Moyo was two timing her with another woman.

That resulted in her publicly beating Mr Moyo and insulting him in front of his children.
On one occasion, Moyo had to seek refuge at a neighbour's house.

"She uses vulgar language in front of everyone even my children.

"May the court please assist me by banning her from coming anywhere near me and my family.

"I am praying that the court stops her  from calling and insulting me," pleaded Mr Moyo.

Mrs Dube granted the protection order.

Source - The Sunday News

