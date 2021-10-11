Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Duo arrested for murder

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two men who are alleged to be part of a gang fight of five men in Nkulumane which resulted in the death of one of their victims.

Sydney Siyamwi (23) from Nkulumane and a man identified only as Mukatawa (26) also from Nkulumane have been arrested in connection with the murder of Sabelo Gumbo.

Bulawayo Spokesperson inspector Abednicho Ncube confirmed the incident which took place last month at around 7pm at Nkulumane when a misunderstanding arose at their working place.

"These individuals were at their workplace when Siyamwi and Mukatawa approached Gumbo's group and insulted them. A misunderstanding arose among them leading to a fight.

"Siyamwi's group started attacking Gumbo's group with bricks and one of them was hit by a stone on his forehead, sustained a cut on his forehead and a cut on his shoulder while another victim was hit on the side of his head with a brick.

‘Gumbo was hit on the left side of his head and sustained a cut and swelling on his head," he added.

A report was made at Nkulumane Police Station leading to the arrest of Siyamwi and Mukatawa.

The three victims, including Gumbo who had fallen unconscious were referred to Mpilo Hospital.

Gumbo was admitted to the intensive care unit and died days after the incident  while the other two were treated and discharged.

"Police would like to urge the public not to put the law into their own hands but try to find an amicable way to solve their problems as a way to avoid unnecessary loss of life," said Insp Ncube.

Source - The Sunday News

