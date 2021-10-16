CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 1 - 1 CAPS UtdHARARE football giants CAPS United crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup after playing out a stalemate with bitter rivals Dynamos in the penultimate round of the Group One matches at Baobab yesterday.The Green Machine needed an outright win to keep their hopes alive going into the last group matches but they had to come back from behind to avoid defeat yesterday.Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula denied them a number of scoring opportunities until defender Emmanuel Jalai turned the ball into his own nets, in a repeat of the reverse fixture, which also ended in a 1-1 stalemate.Bill Antonio had given DeMbare a 55th minute lead yesterday.With two rounds of play remaining, Makepekepe's chances were rekindled after Harare City were shocked by Herentals in a morning game.It was a perfect result for Darlington Dodo's men but they could not build on that, after wasting numerous scoring opportunities.Dodo felt lucky was not on their side yesterday after missing some good scoring opportunities, especially towards the end of the game when thy had an upper hand."We really needed to win this game and stay in the competition and if all is to be said, we did what we needed to do. We had chances which we could have converted but we could not turn them in."I still feel we have one or two penalty appeals which probably could have changed the complexion of the game. Unfortunately, some decisions are not bound to come your way because you are not in control of the situation," said Dodo.The Green Machine were also left to rue the internal disturbances that robbed them three days of preparations after players downed tools to push for upward salary reviews and payment of the delayed September dues."It's really unfortunate because if you look at how these boys responded to the few days that we trained for this match, we dominated Dynamos in most parts of the game."The pressure is always there but we sat down with the boys and agreed on what we wanted to do. We wanted to turn things around because, after whatever happened during the course of the week, we regrouped."They all came back to train and we agreed that we are going to play this game and make sure that we grind a positive result," said Dodo.The Green Machine have found the going tough. They have one win in nine starts and yesterday's stalemate was their fifth in this year's Chibuku Super Cup.On the other hand, Dynamos have been enjoying a purple patch. And, although the Glamour Boys managed to hold their unbeaten record intact in the nine games they have played in this tournament, their coach Tonderai Ndiraya was still disappointed by the application from his boys in this match.The former DeMbare midfielder, however, singled out goalkeeper Mvula, who made a string of crucial saves to deny Makepekepe in some one-on-one situations, and the goal scorer Antonio."I thought we didn't do too well in the first half. We were flat. I was so disappointed by the way we played, we were second to everything."CAPS United looked hungrier in the first half but after our talk at half time our boys came back stronger. We took the lead; we could have scored two or more goals in succession but I think our boys were making wrong decisions in the final third and in the process we let CAPS United off the hook," said Ndiraya."I also didn't see much from my midfielders today and that is why we had to make the changes but in the end what is important is the result. I thought my boys were a bit relaxed because they knew we had qualified already and there wasn't something to really pushed hard for. "But we had reminded them before the game that this a derby and it doesn't matter that we have qualified. We still needed to win because there is pride and bragging rights at the stake. In the end a draw was fair for us."Dynamos have since qualified for the quarter-finals with some games to spare.They took their tally to 21 points yesterday from six wins and three draws in this competition.Antonio gave them the lead with a rising shot after he found himself unmarked at the back of a long cross into the box by Godknows Murwira in the 55th minute.Substitute Tino Chiunye could have doubled the lead but was too slow to react after CAPS United goalkeeper Simba Chinani had spilled a grounder by Antonio into his path with the goal at his mercy.CAPS United were back on level terms through a rather fortuitous 70th minute own goal by Emmanuel Jalai from a cross by Brendon Mpofu.CAPS United had two penalty appeals after Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah was involved in handball incidents, which the referee waved away despite strong protests.Bamusi took a crack at goal after a defensive error by Ali Maliselo at the quarter hour mark but the keeper Mvula went down and saved the shot well.The Green Machine forced two corner kicks but DeMbare survived.Dynamos, who have since qualified for the quarter-finals, were apparently content slowing down the game but they could have punished their opponents with their sporadic outbursts. Newman Sianchali twice cane face to face with the keeper Simba Chinani in the first half but was too slow to pull the trigger.Mvula came through again for DeMbare when he stretched his hands full length to deny Clive Agusto from close range after 37 minutes. Agusto turned well inside the box after receiving a good pass from Tatenda Makurumidze and managed to get a shot on goal.CAPS United appeals for a penalty just before the breather were turned down by referee Thabani Bamala after the ball struck Appiah's hand in a crowded box.Leeroy Mavunga twice had an opportunity to level matters for CAPS United midway through the second half.However, the former Yadah man dragged his shot wide before Mvula pulled another good save before DeMbare defenders cleared their lines.TeamsDynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, Murwira, S. Appiah, P. Jaure, A. Maliselo (T. Chiunye, 56th min, J. Selemani, 90th minute), S. Nyahwa, T. Mavunga, N. Siachali (A. Eonde, 56th min) J. Mutudza, B. Antonio (B. Mushunje, 85th min)CAPS United: S. Chinani, , M. Nyenye, B. Mpofu, C. Mavhurume, R. Hachiro, T. Pio, T. Makurumidze (J. Zhuwawu 63rd min), J. Thulani, P. Bhamusi, L. Mavunga (I. Nyoni, 71st minute), C . Augusto (T. Tumba, 71st min)