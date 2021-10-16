Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT allocated more than $700 million to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development for rehabilitation of a 3 000km road network under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) Phase 2 in Matebeleland North province.

The Ministry, through the Department of Roads, is working on 27 road projects in the province and expects to complete them by end of next month.

President Mnangagwa launched the US$400 million ERRP2 which is a countrywide initiative meant to improve the country's road network which is in diplorable state following the incessant rains received last season.

The ongoing road projects involve pothole patching, grading, regravelling, spot dumping, wash away repairs, culverts construction, reseals and rehabilitation.

The ERRP2 has created jobs as hundreds of people have been employed to work on the different projects.
Responding to questions, Matabeleland North provincial roads engineer Xolani Ncube said 15 contractors have been contracted to carry out road works in the province.

Some are private contractors while three local authorities, Hwange Local Board, Lupane Local Board and Victoria Falls City Council have also partnered Government to do roadworks in line with the Second Republic's call for partnerships.

"The Department of Roads in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is undertaking 27 projects in the province.

The projects involve pothole patching, grading, regravelling, spot dumping, wash away repairs, culverts construction, reseals and rehabilitation and the total allocation for the Matebeleland North province is $705, 4 million. The expected completion date for all of the projects is 30 November 2021," said Eng Ncube.

He said the total length of the road network under the roads department in the province is 2 937km.

This excludes those administered by local authorities and the District Development Fund (DDF).
Work is going on several roads.

Bulawayo-Nkayi, Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road, Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, Victoria Falls-Kazungula and Cross Dete-Binga roads are key connectors to the province's economic activities such as tourism, mining and others.

"On the first phase of the programme we have targeted 1 543km. On the Bulawayo-Nkayi road the first phase involved spot dumping, grading and wash away repairs to make the road trafficable. Grass cutting was also done on the first 50km of the road for visibility of animals. Construction of a 14km stretch on the Bulawayo-Nkayi road will be starting soon once all processes of procuring and engaging a contractor are completed," said Eng Ncube.

The Bulawayo-Nkayi, Cross Dete-Binga and Bulawayo-Tsholotsho roads had become untraffickable.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Kazungula road as well as Cross Dete-Binga road are critical as they are links to tourism destinations.

The Nkayi-Bulawayo road is a major economic connector, linking Bulawayo to Nkayi and Gokwe in the Midlands province.

Nkayi is a sleeping economic hub with opportunities in coal mining, timber, farming and tourism.

There are rare bird species in Mbazhe area along Shangani River.

The road can be used to transport agricultural produce such as livestock, cotton, grain and flowers that are grown in Sembewule area.

Nkayi North legislator, Sithembiso Nyoni who is also Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, said once rehabilitated, the Bulawayo-Nkayi road can awaken the sleeping district which has no bank, mortuary and relies on a single fuel garage.

"The road needs serious rehabilitation. I travel on the road every time and it is in bad state. President Mnangagwa has said it is a priority and we hope it will be attended to so that people in Nkayi are connected to the rest of the country," she said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

26 mins ago | 149 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

26 mins ago | 103 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

26 mins ago | 84 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

26 mins ago | 57 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

26 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

27 mins ago | 70 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

27 mins ago | 78 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

28 mins ago | 31 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

28 mins ago | 37 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

29 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

29 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

30 mins ago | 49 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

30 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Major boost for NRZ

31 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

32 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

32 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

32 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

33 mins ago | 29 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1592 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days