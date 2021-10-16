Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has resolved to set up more than 900 voter registration units countrywide ahead of the delimitation process set for next year.

This follows an outcry by members of the public who have been failing to access ZEC offices where voter registration is ongoing.

ZEC had also bemoaned the low uptake of voter registration that may affect the delimitation exercise which is expected next year.

Delimitation is the process of dividing the country into constituencies and wards for the purposes of elections of persons to Parliament and councils. The process is carried out in terms of sections 160 and 161 of the Constitution.

Delimitation involves coming up with a minimum threshold of registered voters to make the country's 210 National

Assembly constituencies and is conducted using the number of registered voters in an administrative jurisdiction.

Speaking during a virtual discussion on elections, ZEC spokesperson Commissioner Joyce Kazembe said lack of access was affecting voter registration of women who are a majority of voters.

"We have more than 90 districts in the country and people have been struggling to access identity cards needed before they can register. We have therefore decided to set up more than 900 biometric voter registration units so that we go to the people and give them a chance to register," she said.

"This effort will however be dependent on the Registrar General's Office which we hope would have gone to the same communities to ensure that people access identity documents because as ZEC, we do not have control over that. We are aware that many people do not have identity cards and we hope that by the time we set up our units, all will be in order so that everyone enjoys their right to vote," said Comm Kazembe.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days