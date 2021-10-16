Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SAKUNDA Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei yesterday pledged to spruce up the Highlanders' offices starting today.Tagwirei visited the Bosso offices yesterday morning in the company of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire and Sakunda Holdings executives and held a meeting with the club's executive committee and board.Addressing the meeting, Tagwirei promised to immediately renovate the offices and pledged his continued support for the Bulawayo giants."I would like to appreciate the work that has been done by Ndumiso Gumede and the team to have these offices. I have looked at the offices and seen how dilapidated they are. We will be making arrangements such that the renovation of the offices starts on Monday," said Tagwirei.He said he did not hesitate to help when he was informed that Bosso were struggling."I was down with sickness for some months and when l came back, they told me about the situation at Highlanders and we decided to come in and help. Primarily it was Highlanders that we wanted to assist and later on Dynamos came into the picture. I believe Highlanders should continue as a community team. This is the best model for the team and we will assist where we can," he said.Tagwirei also said he was grateful for the opportunity to work with a team of Highlanders' stature."Thank you for giving me the opportunity to participate in the club. We want to make sure that anything that we do we succeed. Thank you very much for allowing me to be part of your family," said Tagwirei.Deputy Minister Machakaire said: "I would like to thank you Highlanders for being organised. l will also want to thank the main sponsor for their support for Highlanders. l am actually one of the Highlanders' supporters and l will be supporting the club through and through."Highlanders' board chairman Luke Mnkandla thanked Sakunda for its timely support, which came when the club needed it most."The Sakunda sponsorship came at a time when the club was struggling and we are really grateful to Sakunda for their gesture," said Mnkandla.Tagwirei also briefly met the Bosso players who were on their way to yesterday's Chibuku Super Cup tie against Bulawayo City.He told them he would have loved to watch the team playing, but had other pressing engagements.Sakunda recently announced a sponsorship package of $75 million for both Dynamos and Highlanders.The structure of the agreement will see Sakunda providing US$420 000 towards payment of salaries for players and the technical team. Each club will also receive US$60 000 each year for signing-on fees.There is US$200 000 for Bosso or Dembare if they win the league title and US$150 000 bonus for qualifying for the Caf Champions League.