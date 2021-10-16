Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
SAKUNDA Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei yesterday pledged to spruce up the Highlanders' offices starting today.

Tagwirei visited the Bosso offices yesterday morning in the company of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire and Sakunda Holdings executives and held a meeting with the club's executive committee and board.

Addressing the meeting, Tagwirei promised to immediately renovate the offices and pledged his continued support for the Bulawayo giants.

"I would like to appreciate the work that has been done by Ndumiso Gumede and the team to have these offices. I have looked at the offices and seen how dilapidated they are. We will be making arrangements such that the renovation of the offices starts on Monday," said Tagwirei.

He said he did not hesitate to help when he was informed that Bosso were struggling.

"I was down with sickness for some months and when l came back, they told me about the situation at Highlanders and we decided to come in and help. Primarily it was Highlanders that we wanted to assist and later on Dynamos came into the picture. I believe Highlanders should continue as a community team. This is the best model for the team and we will assist where we can," he said.

Tagwirei also said he was grateful for the opportunity to work with a team of Highlanders' stature.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to participate in the club. We want to make sure that anything that we do we succeed. Thank you very much for allowing me to be part of your family," said Tagwirei.

Deputy Minister Machakaire said: "I would like to thank you Highlanders for being organised. l will also want to thank the main sponsor for their support for Highlanders. l am actually one of the Highlanders' supporters and l will be supporting the club through and through."

Highlanders' board chairman Luke Mnkandla thanked Sakunda for its timely support, which came when the club needed it most.

"The Sakunda sponsorship came at a time when the club was struggling and we are really grateful to Sakunda for their gesture," said Mnkandla.

Tagwirei also briefly met the Bosso players who were on their way to yesterday's Chibuku Super Cup tie against Bulawayo City.

He told them he would have loved to watch the team playing, but had other pressing engagements.

Sakunda recently announced a sponsorship package of $75 million for both Dynamos and Highlanders.

The structure of the agreement will see Sakunda providing US$420 000 towards payment of salaries for players and the technical team. Each club will also receive US$60 000 each year for signing-on fees.

There is US$200 000 for Bosso or Dembare if they win the league title and US$150 000 bonus for qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

26 mins ago | 157 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

27 mins ago | 107 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

27 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

27 mins ago | 59 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

27 mins ago | 72 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

28 mins ago | 78 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

28 mins ago | 32 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

30 mins ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

30 mins ago | 39 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

32 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

32 mins ago | 41 Views

Major boost for NRZ

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

33 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

33 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

34 mins ago | 30 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1142 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1592 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days