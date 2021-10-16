Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
DIVISIONS among warring Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central province's top dogs deepened at the weekend after they turned their WhatsApp group into a battleground, exchanging fierce vitriols and threatening each other with violence.

It all started when provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe posted a message on the group which is a preserve for the province's top brass chastising his rivals for canvassing for support ahead of crunch provincial elections which have since been indefinitely postponed.

Kazembe also doubles as the Home Affairs Minister.

The Zanu-PF Politburo postponed the provincial elections after they became a source of fierce infighting. It also banned all party officials from campaigning and warned anyone who flouted the rules would be toughly sanctioned.

"I continue to receive complaints from DCC (District Coordinating Committee) chairpersons that there are DCC executives moving into other districts clandestinely and at times at odd hours carrying out activities without the knowledge or involvement of the local DCC chairpersons," Kazembe complained.

"Please be reminded that activities across DCCs are coordinated by the provincial leadership. DCC chairperson and their secretaries should coordinate activities in their respective administration districts."

Kazembe said one unnamed district youth secretary was moving around the province coordinating youth tournaments under the guise of being invited yet he was canvassing for support to be voted provincial executive member.

He added: "There are allegations that he has actually approached various people in other districts at night campaigning for a particular DCC chairperson who is eyeing a provincial post.

"Please be warned that provincial elections were put on hold and were never declared open, hence any electioneering which is bent on creating parallel structures will be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party."

Kazembe, according to the chats, which were leaked to NewZimbabwe.com Saturday, received support from a member of the youth league provincial executive identified as only identified Gore, who is threatening to beat up anyone opposing Kazembe for the provincial chair post.

"It's true chairperson, which is a bad thing and truly these people are causing parallel structures. We are not going to tolerate this nonsense. We are going to beat them," said Gore.

However, the Mazowe district liberation war veterans chairperson, Ephanos Mudzimunyi attacked Kazembe, accusing him of fanning divisions among party members.

"Dear Chairman Kazembe, thank you for your words full of wisdom, but I think you are the one who is causing these parallel structures because you are the one who is vigorously campaigning before the time and the challenge of divisions we are experiencing lies in your hands," Mudzimunyi said.

He added: "For example, the Dandamera skirmishes by your men went without action. You are also going around the province campaigning for the removal of war veterans' chairman (Sam) Parirenyatwa.

"I am of the opinion that discipline should start at the provincial level and as chairman please try to unite the people, attend to their problems and stop victimising Zanu-PF people. Chairman, people are creating parallel structures, taking your example.

"It is good for you to work nicely with the people (and) you will retain your post than intimidating your fellow comrades. People went to war for freedom. I think you are going to appreciate my openness, but I know those in your camp will throw stones, but we are watching you very closely."

Sources from the province also said Kazembe has himself been heavily campaigning to retain the chairmanship and has been carrying out donations in some districts.

"For instance, he recently donated a computer to Mt Darwin Hospital and some wheelchairs, but when the elections were stopped, he also stopped the donations," the source said.

"He has also been using the police machinery to campaign," the source added.


Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

27 mins ago | 157 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

27 mins ago | 107 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

27 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

27 mins ago | 59 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

28 mins ago | 72 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

28 mins ago | 78 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

29 mins ago | 32 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

30 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

31 mins ago | 50 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

32 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Major boost for NRZ

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

33 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

33 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

34 mins ago | 39 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

34 mins ago | 30 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1142 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1593 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days