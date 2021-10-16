Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
FIREWORKS are expected during the impending Zanu-PF district or ward elections across Mashonaland West province scheduled to kick off Tuesday.

This follows a resolution Saturday by the provincial coordinating committee (PCC), sitting as an elections directorate, to hold elections this week after satisfying itself with the district restructuring processes.

The polls were initially set for September but were put on ice as serious haggling over the legitimacy of candidates' lists submitted to the commissariat department took centre stage.

Acting Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Abiel Mujeri announced in Chinhoyi Saturday that Makonde, Zvimba, Chegutu, Kadoma districts will hold elections on October 19 and 20.

Mujeri said: "Politburo member Douglas Mombeshora will superintend the elections in Kadoma, assisted by Central Committee member Dr Chipo Dyanda and district committee member Chinyama."

"In Chegutu, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will be in charge together with Central Committee member Godfrey Beremauro and district committee member Langton Mabhanga."

In Zvimba, former Senate President Edna Madzongwe will preside over the polls alongside Phineas Makumbe (a Central committee member) and Makonde DCC chairperson Kindness Paradza.

Paradza is also the Deputy Information Minister.

In the volatile Makonde district, Politburo member Christopher Mutsvangwa will lead the voting exercise with the assistance of Central Committee member, Ephraim Chengeta, and Bywell Mbiri, who is Zvimba district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson.

Kariba district elections will be held on October 22 and 23 and will be overseen by officials yet to be announced.

According to be criteria released Saturday, youth league contestants must be below the age of 35 years and be fully subscribed members.

Party members also vying to contest at the district level must relinquish their current posts in writing before elections are held on the day.

A contested outcome is expected in Chinhoyi's Ward 2 where dramatic political campaigns characterised the run-up where perennial ward campaigner Stuart Yasini and Ruth ‘Boko Haram' Chikukwa will locking horns.

The stakes are also high in Ward 4 where former councillor Ignatius Zvigadza, Saimon Mukondo and sitting chairperson Tonderai Chaziva are vying for the chairship.

In Mhangura District 1, returnee James Masango, who in 2008 harmonised polls stood as an independent candidate squares off against Misheck Paradzanwa.

In Chegutu, the traditional political hotbed is likely to witness tempers flaring amid murmurs controversial Chegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna's loyalists were plotting to rig the polls.

In Banket Ward 22, the local board chairperson, Never Hutepasi stands as the firm favourite ahead of Gift Phiri, George Chitengu and Loveness Kamhunga.

Ward 23 councillor, Richard Muganhiri will battle it out against Garikai Jumbo, Joseph Imedi and Solomon Tafirenyika.

An interesting duel is brewing in Zvimba Rural District Council's Ward 34 pitting former councillor Zandile Maseko and incumbent council representative Ziemam Mugwagwa.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days