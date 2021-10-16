Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
IN this digital age, our border posts are expected to move with the times and embrace technology so that clearing of goods is done efficiently.

Our border posts have been so porous and delays are the order of the day. These delays have been a breeding ground for corruption as money exchanges hands for goods to be cleared timeously.

This has seen traffic congestion at Beitbridge Border Post, with haulage trucks spending five days in queues awaiting clearance.

Five days is a lot for a serious border post to clear goods. The delays being experienced at Beitbridge Border Post will backfire on Zimbabwe as truckers will opt for alternative routes in the southern African region. There is a high possibility that haulage trucks will opt for Kazungula, a one-stop border post linking Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe would be the major loser if haulage trucks opt for Kazungula Border Post. It means loss of revenue for the country. Zimbabwe was not part of the deal to construct Kazungula Bridge, hence it cannot benefit from the revenue collected at the border post, also the route does not pass through Zimbabwe.

Kazungula, which caters for transporters along the North-South Corridor, reportedly has a waiting period of eight hours.

Given the mess at Beitbridge, there is nothing to stop truckers from opting for the quicker Kazungula route.

So we urge authorities at the Beitbridge Border Post to minimise the time traders spend at the border post if the country is survive competition from Kazungula.

With government committing to rehabilitate Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway, the positive move would encourage traders to prefer Zimbabwe but the delays negate the authorities' efforts as haulage truck drivers are likely to shun Beitbridge.

In May this year, when Kazungula was commissioned, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who attended as guest, tried to smuggle Zimbabwe into the deal so that it would benefit from the bridge knowing full well that his efforts were futile.

He said: "In the fullness of time, Zimbabwe will be part of this hallmark project, which accelerates our regional integration efforts."

Only time will tell when Zimbabwe will be part of the project that was shunned by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

It is high time authorities rein in whoever is sabotaging the country by denying it the much-needed revenue.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

27 mins ago | 158 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

27 mins ago | 107 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

27 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

27 mins ago | 59 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

28 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

28 mins ago | 72 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

28 mins ago | 79 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

29 mins ago | 32 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

31 mins ago | 9 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

31 mins ago | 39 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

31 mins ago | 50 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

32 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

32 mins ago | 17 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Major boost for NRZ

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

33 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

33 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

34 mins ago | 39 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

34 mins ago | 30 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1142 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1593 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days