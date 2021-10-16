Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

by Staff reporter
29 mins ago | Views
MATABELELAND human rights and political activists have blasted the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition MDC formations for letting the region down by not fostering development.

This came out during last week's virtual debate conducted by the Nkayi Community Parliament where activists described Zanu-PF and MDC leaders in Matebeleland as "stooges" who have been in politics for years but are failing to promote development.

Activist Mbonisi Gumbo said politicians from the region represented their interests.

"Zanu-PF and MDCs will not change their stance on Matebeleland.  We will not get development as long as they are running our affairs in local government," Gumbo said.

MDC Alliance Matebeleland North chairperson Prince Dubeko Sibanda, a former Binga South MP, said the problem was that once elected into office, most representatives lose focus.

"My personal view on why Matebeleland appears to be left out from the development agenda of the nation is that by its nature, our development trajectory is such that people with an opportunity to get into the executive use government resources to develop their own areas. That was the general development trajectory of this country since 1980," Sibanda said.

He added that Matabeleland had been let down by leaders who failed to push for its development.

"That is very sad, I can give you a list of known prominent Zanu-PF politicians from Matebeleland who had an opportunity of getting into the Executive and being very influential, but they failed to translate that into tangible development in the Matebeleland region as a whole. So before pointing fingers at others, let's start pointing at ourselves," Sibanda said.

He said Matabeleland had Vice-Presidents coming from the area that were supposed to advocate for the development of the region, but failed.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo, who is also Zanu-PF provincial chairperson, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new dispensation had no deliberate policy to under-develop Matebeleland.

"If marginalisation was happening in the past, you cannot link that to the second republic which is working for the people," Moyo said.

Matebeleland North and South have had top political leadership  in Zanu-PF and MDC such as Moyo himself, former Mines minister Obert Mpofu of Umguza, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda of Binga, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube of Lupane, ex-Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko (Bulawayo) and Women Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni (Bulawayo).

"In Matebeleland South, there is Abednego Ncube, Kembo Mohadi, Andrew Langa, the Late Obedingwa Mguni, and Dingumuzi Phuthi who are all, or have been in the Executive.

The opposition had Lovemore Moyo (former Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Mzila Ndlovu, Welshman Ncube, Thokozani Khupe, who were all once in the Executive.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

27 mins ago | 158 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

27 mins ago | 107 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

27 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

27 mins ago | 59 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

28 mins ago | 72 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

28 mins ago | 78 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

29 mins ago | 32 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

30 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

31 mins ago | 39 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

31 mins ago | 50 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

32 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Major boost for NRZ

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

33 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

33 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

34 mins ago | 39 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

34 mins ago | 30 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1142 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1593 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days