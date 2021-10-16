Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

by Staff reporter
GOVERNMENT has projected a 10% growth in the agricultural sector during the 2021/22 farming season, an official has said.

Agriculture has been contributing 34% to Zimbabwe's gross domestic product (GDP), and Lands and Agriculture deputy minister Douglas Karoro said despite the sector experiencing challenges, its growth rate would increase.

Karoro said this in Harare on Friday while addressing stakeholders at an event to commemorate the World Food Day.

"Agricultural production is still characterised by various challenges, although we recorded a 34% growth that catapulted the contribution of agriculture to our GDP. The 2021/22 agricultural season is targeted to have an increase in growth rate of over 10% in the agricultural space and an intense capacitation drive of field extension staff will be prioritised," he said.

"Timeous distribution of inputs will also be a priority and involvement of the private sector is key."

Karoro said the ministry's thrust to alleviate hunger was centred on the development of an efficient, competitive and sustainable agricultural sector, which ensures food and nutrition security and increased incomes at household level.

World Food Programme country director Francesca Erdelmann said despite good harvests this year, more than five million people would likely face starvation.

