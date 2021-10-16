Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
THE Progressive Teachers Union (PTUZ) yesterday vowed that its members who are yet to be vaccinated will continue reporting for duty in defiance of a government directive that unvaccinated civil servants should stop reporting for work.

This was after a Government Gazette of September 17 gave government workers until October 15 to get vaccinated or consider themselves fired.

In a statement yesterday, PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said inasmuch as teachers supported the vaccination drive, it was meant to be a voluntary exercise rather than mandatory.

"We have read in the Press and from unsubstantiated utterances by government officials that non-vaccinated civil servants must stop reporting for work forthwith. As PTUZ we encourage teachers to be vaccinated, but by no means should such encouragement be misconstrued for mandatory vaccination, but voluntary vaccination," Zhou said.

"The quandary over the issue of vaccination is that there was never an engagement between the government as employer and civil servants' representatives (employees), particularly teacher unions. The order is, therefore, a unilateral declaration by government."

Zhou said as unions they were encouraging their workers to continue reporting for duty until formal communication was made.

"We, however, advise teachers that it is unprocedural for them to stop going to work on the basis of generic communication that has no specific names. In terms of standard operational procedures, unvaccinated teachers must continue to report for work until they receive communications specifically in their names informing them to stop coming for work.

"Verbal instructions from school heads are invalid. We, however, encourage school heads to compile lists of all unvaccinated teachers at their respective schools and indicate reasons for non-vaccination and send to districts for onward conveyance to province, head office and the Public Service Commission (PSC) and wait for formal instructions from these respectable offices.

"Verbal instructions are legally void in the Public Service and we hope there would be written communications to teachers in the respective schools taking cognisance of reasons proffered for non-vaccination," he said.

Zhou said he hoped that non-vaccination of civil servants would not be used to settle old scores in schools.

"Every case must be determined on its merits, and we encourage administrators, education officials and the PSC to navigate this quandary in a professional manner, never mind its one armed banditry origin."

The issue of compulsory vaccination has been contested by workers, with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions recently suing several companies including Zimnat Insurance, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), TelOne, Windmill Limited, Seed Co Zimbabwe and the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences for ordering their workers to get jabbed or lose their jobs.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

27 mins ago | 157 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

27 mins ago | 107 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

27 mins ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

27 mins ago | 59 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

28 mins ago | 72 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

28 mins ago | 78 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

28 mins ago | 32 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

30 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

31 mins ago | 39 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

31 mins ago | 50 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

32 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

32 mins ago | 41 Views

Major boost for NRZ

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

33 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

33 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

34 mins ago | 39 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

34 mins ago | 30 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1142 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1593 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days