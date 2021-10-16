Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has begun its restructuring exercise in preparation for an elective congress this year.Party spokesperson Witness Dube yesterday confirmed the restructuring exercise across provinces to fill vacant posts and ensure solid structures are in place ahead of the congress.The congress is likely to result in a new-look party leadership following the December 2020 extraordinary congress that saw the election of Mwonzora as party president.It was not immediately established whether Mwonzora will be challenged for the party leadership, which he won in controversial circumstances last year, characterised by violence and alleged vote rigging."We are doing gap fillings and we were in Matabeleland South yesterday (Saturday). Today, we are in Lupane. We are revamping our structures in readiness for the congress," Dube said."We are filling gaps in the provincial structures after the Supreme Court judgment. There are people who have been working, but have not been confirmed by the organising department. We are formalising the interim structures now."Dube said the Bulawayo restructuring exercise was oversubscribed on Friday and could not take place as the numbers exceeded those required by the COVID-19 lockdown protocols and regulations."We had a challenge in Bulawayo as over 300 people showed up at the venue and that instantly gave us problems in terms of the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. We had to call the meeting off," he said.Mwonzora emerged victorious in the party's chaotic December congress that saw him contesting against Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi. Most leaders in the party's standing committee were not elected. They were co-opted by the party leadership after last year's extraordinary congress.