Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he would now head to Manicaland province after his tour of Masvingo province last week turned violent and he was allegedly teargassed by the police and had his convoy attacked by suspected Zanu-PF activists.

Chamisa told NewsDay that his party was putting more energy into interactions with rural people as there was a lot of developmental work which needed to be done in the villages after years of neglect by the Zanu-PF government.

"I now stay in rural areas, I only visit Harare," Chamisa said.

"I will be in another area this week because the challenges are in the rural areas. We have problems with water, infrastructure and a whole lot of issues, and that's why at one point, we had a whole ministry dedicated to that. It's only that they did not understand its importance.

"For one to understand rural problems, you have to stay with them (rural people), and I personally grew up in the village and that is where I am staying and am only visiting Harare so that I understand more of what needs to be done."

Chamisa said there was need for rural areas to be developed so that they do not become centres of abuse by the "unpopular" to coerce the marginalised communities into supporting them.

He condemned the use of violence in rural areas, saying those engaging in such acts were aware that they were unwanted and unpopular.

"Violence is an instrument of the weak and losing. Nobody deploys violence in their strongholds, never. It's a lie that Zanu-PF has a rural stronghold, I have seen it," Chamisa said.

"The relic (of Zanu-PF) is terror, weaponisation of food aid and Zanu-PF support programmes. That is their only life support. They have no organic connection with the masses, vakapiwa gupuro (they were divorced by the masses)."

Zanu-PF boasts a strong rural support that has seen the party winning with huge margins, while the MDC Alliance has a strong visibility in urban areas.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been campaigning vigorously to win the urban vote accusing the MDC Alliance of failing to provide service delivery to the people.

Zanu-PF director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi yesterday described Chamisa's village trips as "provocative" and as "theatrics" that are only meant to get the attention of the United Nations special rapporteur on sanctions, Alena Douhan, who is expected to jet in today.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

26 mins ago | 152 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

26 mins ago | 104 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

27 mins ago | 57 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

27 mins ago | 71 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

27 mins ago | 78 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

28 mins ago | 31 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

28 mins ago | 37 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

29 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

29 mins ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

30 mins ago | 49 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

31 mins ago | 14 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Major boost for NRZ

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

32 mins ago | 24 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

32 mins ago | 8 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

33 mins ago | 29 Views

A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

17 hrs ago | 2343 Views

He who acknowledges his failings has started his journey to success

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZANU PF a terrorist organisation MDC Veterans Activist Association (MDC VAA)

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

ZDAMWU extends a condolences to six Chinese Miners in Mazowe

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mafios chases ZANU PF supporters out of his farm

17 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Three gold panners die at Jumbo mine

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chief commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces for upholding culture

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF not in Facebook's secret blacklist of 'dangerous' groups and people

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will not continue crying over sanctions

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees potential for 'diaspora remittances' via Blockchain

22 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa claims to have exposed Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Ex-'dissident' pens Gukurahundi book

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa shows hand as Zanu-PF fights suck in police

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Buyanga suffers huge blow

22 hrs ago | 1592 Views

CZI pushes for tax reviews

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

US$1,5 billion circulating in black market, says RBZ

22 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days