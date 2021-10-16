Latest News Editor's Choice


EFF suspends senior party officials

by Staff reporter
THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe has suspended two of its senior members for violating the party's constitution.

The party's former deputy president Xolani Tshuma and ex-national organizer Khumbulani Sibanda were suspended Friday by President Innocent Ndibali.

Both officials were seeking to be re-elected but failed to get any nominations during EFF's congress recently held in Nkayi.

However, Tshuma and Sibanda declined to accept the outcome of the Nkayi congress, which ushered in the new Ndibali-led executive.

"In accordance with Article 5, duties of the president 1.8, this letter constitutes official notice of your immediate suspension because of your misconduct involving serious breach of the constitution and failing to be loyal to the values, aims, principles of this constitution and the party," the suspension letter by Ndibali to Tshuma and Sibanda, reads in part.

"Despite advice given, you have continued to fail to abide by the party constitution, respect party procedures, policies, and the outcome of the National People's Assembly held in Nkayi on the 29th May 2021.

"The effective date of your suspension is from October 15th, 2021. You are advised not to engage in any party activities during your suspension," reads part of Ndibali's suspension letter addressed to Sibanda.

The EFF president advised the two officials to change their behavior, warning that the party will not hesitate to fire them should they continue with their "rogue" behaviour."

"I sincerely hope that the suspension will make you realise that you cannot continue with your offensive behavior and need to change the same with immediate effect.

"Any further offenses on your part will invite sterner action in the form of extended suspensions or result in termination or expulsion from EEF Zimbabwe.

"I advise you to consider this letter with the seriousness it deserves and make every attempt to change your behavior to become an acceptable and loyal fighter of this revolutionary party," further reads Ndibali's letter.

Tshuma and Sibanda could not be reached for comment.

Source - NewZimbabwe

