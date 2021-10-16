Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo teachers to boycott classes

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO teachers have written to the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) notifying the union about their resolution to stop reporting for work until all their grievances are addressed.

As one of the conditions for them to resume duty is for the government to pay them at least 50% of their salaries in US dollars and the remainder in local currency.

"Teachers in general, and teachers in Bulawayo Metropolitan province in particular, have been affected severely by the economic decline since the adoption of the RTGs. The economy has dollarised with goods and services now beyond the reach of all educators," reads part of the letter signed by the ZIMTA's Bulawayo provincial secretary Keti Promise.

The teachers said they were concerned by the continued dollarisation of the economy and the increase in the cost of living.

"Transport fares have risen to US$2 a trip, translating to US$60 a month. While noting that the majority of our members commute twice to work, it is, therefore, unaffordable for our members.

The teachers said they had run out of patience with the government.

"For the record, it is a fact that educators are incapacitated due to the current slave salaries being paid by the employer and have run out of patience with the empty promises we have been getting.

"An educator can no longer afford a decent professional dress code as expected. As a condition for the assumption of duty, payment of salaries to be at least 50% USD and the remainder paid in RTGS," the teachers said in their demands.

"ZIMTA must immediately declare a total withdrawal of labour by all its members until government has addressed these grievances. Educators will not invigilate the coming examinations unless all these concerns have been addressed."

Source - NewZimbabwe

