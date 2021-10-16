Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CAF bans use of National Sports Stadium

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
The Confederation of African CAF) Football has banned the National Sports Stadium from hosting international matches until outstanding grey areas of the sporting arena are fully addressed.

The National Sports Stadium underwent a fresh inspection by CAF last week in preparation for the final two rounds of the World Cup qualifiers next month.

In a statement Monday, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) revealed the continental football governing body gave Zimbabwe a one-match reprieve which means the Warriors' 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia next month will be the last match played in the stadium until all the requisite amenities are brought up to standard.

After that, the National Sports Stadium will be banned from hosting senior teams' international matches and other CAF men's inter-club competitions until outstanding issues noted in previous reports have been addressed.

CAF has mandated Zimbabwe to install bucket seats at the stadium, electronic turnstiles, venue operation centre, and the renovation of the B Arena.

The continental body wants the National Sports Stadium to be fully modernised and brought to the required international standards.

According to ZIFA, areas that require urgent attention to meet required standards include:

"1. Individual seats in the stadium

There should be fixed seats in all sectors of the stadium. Seats for spectators must be individual, fixed (to the floor), separated from one another, shaped, numbered, made of an unbreakable and non-flammable material, and have a backrest of a minimum height of thirty (30) cm when measured from the seat.

2. Electronic Turnstiles

The stadium should be equipped with modern electronic turnstiles and automated systems

Venue Operations Centre (VOC)

The stadium must have a functional Venue Operations Centre (VOC) with a good overview of the stadium equipped with CCTV monitors. It should have an override capability over the Public Address System in case of emergency announcements. The VOC should be staffed and serve as the command centre for security and safety operations.

3. Renovation of B – Arena

The B Arena of the stadium should be renovated in line with CAF Training field infrastructure requirements.

Other facilities in the stadium are still not up to the required CAF standard. The stadium needs to be fully modernized and brought up to the international standard requirements."

ZIFA said it has already communicated CAF's latest decision to the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC).

CAF granted Zimbabwe the approval to host Ethiopia in their last World Cup qualifying match next month.

The National Sports stadium was initially banned from hosting senior teams' matches in 2020 but was provisionally cleared allowing the Warriors to host Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zupco drivers go on strike

43 mins ago | 149 Views

Qeqe sings about heartbreaks

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks UN Special Envoy from meeting Chamisa

43 mins ago | 298 Views

Biti wants magistrate removed

44 mins ago | 83 Views

Suspected robber cornered by a mob, beaten, dies at hospital

44 mins ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo teachers to boycott classes

45 mins ago | 114 Views

EFF suspends senior party officials

45 mins ago | 50 Views

Truckers face Beitbridge chaos

46 mins ago | 49 Views

BREAKING: Fully vaccinated former American leader dies of COVID 19

6 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Reckless throwing of rubbish worry BCC

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Biti begs for Ramaphosa's intervention

14 hrs ago | 4180 Views

UN envoy flies into Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance war

14 hrs ago | 3785 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Manicaland

14 hrs ago | 2882 Views

Mwonzora's MDC gears for congress

14 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Mine workers take salary dispute to court

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zaka villagers petition over chief's 'police capture'

14 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Abusive teacher pleads guilty, blames toothache

14 hrs ago | 1684 Views

You've failed us, villagers tell MPs

14 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Treat each unvaccinated case on its merits, says PTUZ

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimta members threaten industrial action

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Govt projects 10% growth in agric sector

14 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zvimba cops detain boy (10) over missing US$140 fines

14 hrs ago | 953 Views

'Matebeleland politicians have let us down'

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Black market records steepest annual rise

14 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Beam programme 'killing' schools

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Let our youth register to vote en masse

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

14 hrs ago | 294 Views

Address Beitbridge Border Post mess or we lose out to Kazungula

14 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zanu-PF district elections kick-off

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Kazembe in heated exchange with Zanu-PF Mashonaland central 'chefs'

14 hrs ago | 614 Views

Kuda Tagwirei widen Bosso aid

14 hrs ago | 972 Views

ZEC to set up 900+ voter registration units countrywide

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

Phase Two Matebeleland North roads rehab intensified

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

CAPS United crash out of Chibuku Cup

14 hrs ago | 375 Views

Poor scoring rate worries Bosso coach

14 hrs ago | 204 Views

Robber killed in Masvingo shootout

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Major boost for NRZ

14 hrs ago | 468 Views

Border chaos: National Ports Authority the missing link

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe braces for natural disasters

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

UN Special Envoy arrives

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Illegal sanctions choking business

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

When desperate, tactless opposition fakes victimhood

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man lures, kills wife's lover

14 hrs ago | 720 Views

Violent teacher found guilty

14 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days