Suspected robber cornered by a mob, beaten, dies at hospital

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago
A man believed to be part of an armed robbers gang that has been terrorising Beitbridge residents has succumbed to assault wounds after he was cornered by a mob in Kwalu 1 suburb (SDP) early on Monday morning.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his early 30s is said to have failed to escape when the group of four armed men was caught breaking into a house in the suburb at around 1 am.

Three of his accomplices are said to have vanished into darkness leaving him at the mercy of the angry residents who have to endure at least two violent armed robberies weekly, according to police statistics.

It is reported that the group has been targeting foreign currency dealers, smugglers, cigarette dealers, and the local businessmen, robbing them of valuables including large sums of money.

A source close to the case said the man and his gang pounced at a house in Kwalu 1 suburb, where they tried to break a steel security gate, but were spotted by some residents who raised alarm.

"A mob then rushed to the scene and caught up with the man who was already in the yard whom they assaulted and handed over to the police.

He was taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries," said the source.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the matter was still being investigated.

"I cannot give you any further details at this stage. Investigations are underway," he said.

Police in Beitbridge have since established a crack team to deal with an upsurge in cases of armed robberies across the district.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days