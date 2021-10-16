Qeqe sings about heartbreaks

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SONGSTRESS Qeqeshiwe "Qeqe" Mntambo has opened up about failed romantic relationships in a track titled Ngisemathandweni.The track which was produced at X Studios by Lance Hebron, Reilo Veik and Daggerbeats was released this past weekend and is available on digital stores that include Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Deezer and SoundCloud.Commenting on the track, Qeqe said: "The song is about the struggles of romantic relationships as our love life sometimes takes twists and turns that we do not expect and we find ourselves in hopeless situations. But at the end, one has to hold on to the love."She said she does not have an album yet as she finds it better to release singles."I've more songs coming out next month with the Ngisemathandweni single launch party on the cards."