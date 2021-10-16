News / Local
Zupco drivers go on strike
COMMUTERS in Bulawayo are stranded after Zupco drivers went on strike.
This has forced some people to board pirate taxis to get to their respective destinations on time.
The drivers claim that they have not been paid for months.
This is not the first time for Zupco drivers to go on an industrial action over their conditions of service.
Source - The Chronicle