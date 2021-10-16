Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HARARE regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere yesterday dismissed five MDC Alliance activists' application for exception to the charges where they allegedly staged an unsanctioned demonstration during lockdown in Warren Park sometime in May last year.

Mr Manwere dismissed the application saying the issues raised by Joana Mamombe, Stanely Manyenga, Cecilia Revai Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu and Makomborero Haruzivishe in their application for exception to charges were triable issues.

The five are being charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence and alternatively violating the Covid-19 national lockdown measures.

In their application for exception to the charges prepared by lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, the MDC-A members said the State's allegations does not reveal a criminal offence and that the facts show that no offence was committed.

Mr Muchadehama, in the application, also told the court that his clients never carried placards as the State alleges.

They claimed the police could have manufactured the placards to falsely implicate them in the matter saying the State cannot be the complainant in the case.

"Without the accused knowing where the placards came from or who was holding it they cannot properly defend themselves or plead to the charge.

"They are embarrassed and vexed by these charges," he said in the application.

Mr Manwere, in his ruling, said the issue of who was holding the placards was not the only thing to be looked into in this matter, as there are other issues that will be raised during trial.

The State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira opposed to the five activists' application saying:

"The complainant in the matter is the State This is because the effects of the revolt the accused persons were threatening to cause or incite was meant to be against the State and the democratically elected Government.

"Breach of public order was aimed at the State as it is the one constitutionally mandated to maintain order.

"One cannot understand how the accused persons attempt to separate the two.

"The accused persons have submitted through counsel that marching in a high density suburb holding placards of which one was inscribed ‘unlock before we revolt" was conditional and no reasonable person should conclude that the accused person's actions thereof could or may have caused a breach of the peace.

"The State submits that the actions of the accused as alleged threatened a revolt. In simple English revolt has been defined as taking violent action against an established Government or ruler or to rebel…

"So in casu, the accused persons grouped, marched along the streets of Warren Park holding placards wherein they threatened to take violent action against an established Government or ruler or to rebel.

"To incite is defined as to encourage or stir up (violent or unlawful behaviour)

"The question is, was their behaviour not meant to incite or threaten, did the behaviour not seek to cause a breach of the peace and or should they have not realised that the same could have occurred instigated by their behaviour.

"It is important to take the above in the context that this march is alleged to have been held during the day in a highly populated residential area where people were under a Covid-19 induced lockdown.

"It is also submitted that the actions were a deliberate and calculated attempt to rile the locals who like people around and the world over, the time was tense and full of anxiety due to the way Covid-19 was taking lives."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1672 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 741 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days