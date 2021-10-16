Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Stanbic Bank and its parent company, Standard Bank Group, recently unveiled a US$21,6 million loan facility for sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post and its environs.

The loan facility was availed to a concession holding company, Zimborders Mauritius (Zimborders), towards the rehabilitation and modernisation of Zimbabwe's side of the Beitbridge Border Post as well as the development of associated infrastructure in and around the town.

Work on the rehabilitation of the Border Post started in earnest early this year and is progressing steadily.

Standard Bank Group regional head south and central Africa: Investment Banking, Chungu Kaunda,  said the facility demonstrated the financial services institution's quest to provide impactful financing solutions across the key sectors driving Zimbabwe's economic recovery, including infrastructure sector.

This infrastructure investment also falls in line with the Government's National Development Strategy objective of efficient infrastructure delivery, which will be key in the realisation of national priorities and overall socio-economic development.

"While raising finance remains a challenge in sub-Saharan Africa, this transaction speaks to Standard Bank's ongoing commitment to use its on-the-ground presence and expert capabilities across Africa to finance the development of infrastructure projects throughout the continent.

"Standard Bank's local presence and its strong relationships with key stakeholders in the region were crucial to ensuring the positive outcome," he added.

As part of the transaction, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is also local account bank for Zimborders, utilising its local capabilities to assist the client with its transactional requirements and also acting as liaison with Government and regulatory agencies whose oversight and approvals were crucial for the bankability of the project.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe executive director: wholesale clients Betty Murambadoro said: "The Bank is not only providing debt funding to Zimborders. We are also utilising our channel and capabilities as local Account Bank for Zimborders in a way that provides comfort to both the borrower and syndicated lenders."

Beitbridge Border post is the busiest border post in Southern Africa by way of movement of people and commercial traffic. South Africa remains one of Zimbabwe's key trade partners and Stanbic Bank realises the importance of this project towards enhancement of trade between not only the two countries but across the North South corridor including countries North of Zimbabwe.

Access to infrastructure remains critical to the future growth potential of sub-Saharan Africa, yet it remains extremely limited across large parts of the region. The Bank is proud to have played its role in helping to close this infrastructure deficit.

"Achieving this milestone is testament to Standard Bank's strong capabilities and expertise in the Energy and Infrastructure space. We remain ready to support local and regional entities across various sectors to see their projects through to fruition, by offering a robust suite of Investment Banking products," said Terence Mapfumo, head of Investment Banking Zimbabwe.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1672 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 741 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days