Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 60-year-old Macheke man has been arrested on allegations of beating his wife to death with a belt following a domestic dispute before hiding the body on top of a mountain near a farm in the area to conceal the crime.

Shingirai Chitate killed his wife, Joyce Mangani (50) last Thursday before her body was discovered two days later by some villagers in the area.

The incident occurred at Mount Pleasant Farm in Macheke.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Shingirai Chitate aged 60 who fatally assaulted his wife, Joyce Mangani aged 50 with a belt after a domestic dispute on October 14, 2021 at Mount Pleasant Farm, Macheke.

"The victim was found dead on top of a mountain near the farm on October 16, 2021," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Chegutu are investigating a murder case in which Thembani Mangena (33) died upon admission at Chegutu Hospital on Saturday after seven suspects stabbed him on the chest with an unknown sharp object, at Gatsi Shopping Centre.

"The suspects had a misunderstanding with the victim while illegally panning for gold at Boka Mine. The suspects also attacked the victim's two brothers who tried to restrain them from assaulting the victim," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In a related case, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Henry Chaparadza, Danmore Taruvinga and Alois Chigure all of Chipiri Village in Chiweshe who are wanted in connection with a murder case in which they assaulted one, Jokonia Makumbe to death on Saturday at Goteka Village in Chiweshe.

The suspects had accused Makumbe of stealing a goat.

Murder cases emanating from disputes have been on the increase countrywide with some of the suspects arrested while others are still at large.

Last Friday, a Chivi man allegedly discovered love messages in his wife's cellphone and lured the boyfriend to a secluded place where he fatally stabbed him.

Laurey Tafirei (25) used the wife's phone to chat with the man, inviting him to a hidden place near a community borehole in Madungwe Village, where he later killed him.

After the murder, Tafirei went into hiding. Police have since launched a manhunt.

Source - The Herald

