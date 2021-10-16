Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Parly grills new Education minister

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY-APPOINTED Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu yesterday received a baptism of fire in Parliament when MPs grilled her over the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (Cala) policy.

MPs demanded to know the validity of the programme and why it was introduced when students were about to sit for their end of year examinations.

Under Cala, students are supposed to carry out projects and tasks in schools which will constitute 30% of their coursework for the final examination for each subject.

Ndlovu said the ministry was doing everything to ensure students and teachers understood the policy before examinations.

"We have been training teachers to understand the process. We trained a number of teachers, but we are working on a programme with the Public Service Commission to decentralise the training of teachers so that we capacitate schools in rural areas," Ndlovu said.

"We came up with a compressed syllabus and facilitated its distribution to provinces and districts, so that at least teachers work within specific syllabi that is reasonable to cover the gaps brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak," Ndlovu said.

"We will continue to examine that programme to see if there are any problems so that they can be solved."

Ndlovu said the ministry was working with the Information Communication Technology ministry to ensure schools are connected and children have computers.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1674 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days