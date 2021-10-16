Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A CHITUNGWIZA police officer has been taken to court for assaulting a 12-year-old boy for igniting firecrackers in January last year.

Constable Lisini Ngilazi allegedly beat up the juvenile (name withheld), causing him to develop nose-bleeding problems.

Ngilazi on Tuesday appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Brighton Danana after the assault case was reported under case number CRB 1280/21.

The case was postponed to next Friday. It was initially brought before the court in April and on September 24, a medical doctor, Alvis Katsande testified.

It is alleged that Ngilazi assaulted the juvenile for making noise with fire crackers by clamping the child's head between his legs and slapping him on the back and neck.

In the process, the victim's head hit wall several times, resulting in him developing a nose-bleeding problem.

In his medical report on September 24, Katsande said he examined the minor on March 3, upon request by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

"As a result of the examination, I found the patient to be suffering from head injury, headache and epistaxis. The injuries were consistent with having been inflicted by a sharp object," Katsande said.

He said the injuries were serious although there was no possibility of permanent disability.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

