Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZESA Holdings executive chairperson Sydney Gata has bemoaned massive brain drain at the power utility, saying its engineers were literally now running South Africa's Electricity Supply Commission (Eskom).

He told editors and journalists during a tour of Zesa's Hwange hydropower plant on Monday that the massive exodus of engineers had paralysed operations at the country's power utility, resulting in power cuts.

Gata said hundreds of ex-Zesa engineers relocated to the diaspora, adding that it was imperative to lure them back to ensure the company operates at optimum capacity.

"This institution, Zesa, I am not exaggerating, is running certain institutions in this world. There are officially 450 ex-Zesa staff now working at Eskom alone," Gata said.

"The National Electricity Transmission Grid (South Africa) which is the equivalent of ZETDC [Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company] has 72 graduate professional engineers, all ex-Zesa employees.

"There is even a shift during their operations at their national control centre, which they call Zim shift because I understand six of the eight engineers there are ex-Zesa employees. In Australia, one provincial authority has 65 ex-Zesa engineers."

A number of other government-run agencies are also beset with staff exodus as civil servants quit jobs for greener pastures.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of ex-Zesa engineers all over the world. This is not good because this capacity, we need it here, we are only 56% electrified.

"We need the capacity back home. We have to bring back all those who left the country for the diaspora in order to develop our country to the extent we deserve as Zimbabweans," Gata said, adding that he spent the better part of his early days in office investing in staff morale and halting the brain drain.

Gata last month hired back five engineers on a consultancy basis.

"There were over 600 disputes between workers and management. So the whole of the first year for me was devoted to dealing with staff morale. I came here during COVID-19 about 13 times because by then, you could not call a meeting and discuss anything. There were disputes going back to 2012. You could not ask people to be devoted to Zesa during most of that time," he said.

"As a result, we reduced load-shedding drastically. There was not a single dollar invested in that. We invested in staff morale by engaging them, so that one is a plus for us."

Zimbabwe faces electricity outages running into several hours per day mainly attributed to lack of capacity to generate enough power owing to, among others, ageing equipment.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1677 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days