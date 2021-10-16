Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC activists application for exception dismissed

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed an application for exception by five MDC Alliance activists accused of violating COVID-19 regulations.

Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, Stanley Manyenga, Cecilia Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu and Makomborero Haruziviishe were arrested in May last year after they held a protest in Warren Park over government's alleged failure to provide cushioning allowances to the vulnerable during the lockdown period.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuere.

Their lawyers, Alec Muchadehama, Gift Mtisi and Jeremiah Bamu, told the court that the charges they were facing did not disclose an offence.

The State, represented by Tafara Chirambira, however, submitted that the way the State outline and charge sheet were prepared proved beyond doubt that the accused persons committed the offence.

Chirambira asked the court to separately try Obey Sithole and Netsai Marova from the other three, saying the two were on warrant of arrest and would be tried when they have been accounted for.

In dismissing the application, Manuere ruled that the charge sheet was clear that an offence was established.

He further ruled that most of the issues raised in the application for exception were triable issues that needed to be explained in a trial.

The matter was postponed to November 10 for trial.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

